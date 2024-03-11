Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Dienstagnachmittag stärker
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagnachmittag zu den erfolgreicheren des Tages. Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewann die Aktie zuletzt 0,7 Prozent auf 70,16 USD.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie konnte um 16:08 Uhr im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel zulegen und verteuerte sich um 0,7 Prozent auf 70,16 USD. Kurzfristig markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 70,52 USD ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Zum NASDAQ Bsc-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 70,00 USD. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 805.572 Stück gehandelt.
Am 06.09.2023 markierte das Papier bei 75,91 USD den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 8,19 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 27.10.2023 Kursverluste bis auf 58,88 USD und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 19,16 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.
Nach 0,000 USD im Vorjahr, liegt die Dividenden-Schätzung für das laufende Jahr bei 0,000 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 26.02.2024 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 31.01.2024 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,42 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,22 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1.146,46 USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 1.117,80 USD umgesetzt.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q1 2025 wird am 20.05.2024 erwartet.
Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 4,95 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2025 stehen haben dürfte.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
