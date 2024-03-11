DAX17.965 +1,2%ESt504.983 +1,1%MSCIW3.367 -0,4%Dow38.878 +0,3%Nas16.168 +0,9%Bitcoin64.623 -2,0%Euro1,0919 -0,1%Öl82,47 ±0,0%Gold2.165 -0,7%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Bayer BAY001 Deutsche Bank 514000 Rheinmetall 703000 Tesla A1CX3T RENK RENK73 Porsche PAG911 BASF BASF11 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Allianz 840400 BYD A0M4W9 Coinbase A2QP7J Apple 865985 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Lufthansa 823212
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
US-Inflation im Blick: DAX schließt nach neuem Rekord stark -- PayPal legt stärkeren Fokus auf Innovationen -- WACKER CHEMIE rechnet mit Gewinnrückgang -- Oracle, NYCB im Fokus
Top News
Warum die Ölpreise weiter zulegen
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Aktie: Jüngste Einstufung durch JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
IG Webinar: Wie Anleger interessante Investments für das zweite Quartal finden. Jetzt anmelden
Kursverlauf

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Dienstagnachmittag stärker

12.03.24 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Dienstagnachmittag stärker

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagnachmittag zu den erfolgreicheren des Tages. Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewann die Aktie zuletzt 0,7 Prozent auf 70,16 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
64,42 EUR 0,28 EUR 0,44%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie konnte um 16:08 Uhr im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel zulegen und verteuerte sich um 0,7 Prozent auf 70,16 USD. Kurzfristig markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 70,52 USD ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Zum NASDAQ Bsc-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 70,00 USD. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 805.572 Stück gehandelt.

Am 06.09.2023 markierte das Papier bei 75,91 USD den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 8,19 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 27.10.2023 Kursverluste bis auf 58,88 USD und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 19,16 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Nach 0,000 USD im Vorjahr, liegt die Dividenden-Schätzung für das laufende Jahr bei 0,000 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 26.02.2024 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 31.01.2024 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,42 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,22 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1.146,46 USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 1.117,80 USD umgesetzt.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q1 2025 wird am 20.05.2024 erwartet.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 4,95 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2025 stehen haben dürfte.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verliert zum Ende des Montagshandels

NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 gibt nach

NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 fällt am Montagmittag zurück

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: Tischenko Irina / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"