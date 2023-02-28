Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag nahezu unverändert

Kaum Bewegung ließ sich um 11:48 Uhr bei der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ausmachen. Das Papier notierte via NASDAQ Bsc bei 70,07 USD. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 381 Stück.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 09.07.2022 bei 124,05 USD. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 43,51 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 63,55 USD am 28.12.2022. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 10,26 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Am 27.02.2023 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.01.2023 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Es wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie in Höhe von 1,22 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahr hatten 1,29 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 4,33 Prozent auf 1.117,80 USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 1.071,40 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q1 2024 wird am 07.06.2023 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.

Beim Gewinn 2024 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 4,20 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

