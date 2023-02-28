  • Suche
12.04.2023 16:08

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochnachmittag fester

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochnachmittag fester
Kursentwicklung im Fokus
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochnachmittag zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages. Zuletzt ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel verteuerte es sich um 0,3 Prozent auf 70,22 USD.
Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewann die Aktie um 16:08 Uhr 0,3 Prozent auf 70,22 USD. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie kletterte in der Spitze bis auf 71,53 USD. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 71,07 USD. Zuletzt wechselten 405.851 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 124,05 USD. Dieser Kurs wurde am 09.07.2022 erreicht. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 43,39 Prozent. Am 28.12.2022 verringerte sich der Aktienkurs auf bis zu 63,55 USD und markierte damit das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 10,50 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 27.02.2023 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 31.01.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,22 USD. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte das Unternehmen einen Gewinn von 1,29 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.117,80 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 4,33 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1.071,40 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Am 07.06.2023 dürfte die Q1 2024-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden.

Analysten erwarten für 2024 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,20 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

