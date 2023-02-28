  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
12.04.2023 09:23

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Mittwochvormittag an Fahrt

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Mittwochvormittag an Fahrt
Kurs der Zoom Video Communications
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Zu den Gewinnern des Tages zählt am Mittwochvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der GVIE-Sitzung zuletzt 0,4 Prozent im Plus bei 63,45 EUR.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte um 09:05 Uhr zu und stieg im GVIE-Handel um 0,4 Prozent auf 63,45 EUR. Den Tageshöchststand markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 63,45 EUR. Bei 63,45 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im GVIE-Handel 24 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (120,82 EUR) erklomm das Papier am 09.07.2022. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 47,48 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 61,63 EUR am 27.12.2022. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 2,95 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Am 27.02.2023 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.01.2023 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,22 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,29 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 4,33 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.117,80 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1.071,40 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Voraussichtlich am 07.06.2023 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q1 2024-Bilanz gewähren.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,20 USD je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ gefragt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
11.04.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagnachmittag ins Minus (finanzen.net)
11.04.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.net)
11.04.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag freundlich (finanzen.net)
Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
01.03.23
Zoom Video Communications stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ gefragt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
ROUNDUP 2: Regierungen in USA und Kanada verbieten Tiktok auf Diensthandys (dpa-afx)
28.02.23
MARKT USA/Anleger weiter zurückhaltend (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Zoom Video Communications News
RSS Feed
Zoom Video Communications zu myNews hinzufügen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Morgen um 18 Uhr live: Reich durch Krise - wie Sie maximale Börsengewinne mit einem 5-Punkte-Plan erzielen

Wissen Sie, wie Sie die lukrativsten Werte 2023 identifizieren können? Im Online-Seminar morgen um 18 Uhr erfahren Sie, wie Sie an der Börse - zum Beispiel mit US-Aktien - erfolgreich investieren und dabei von den Chancen profitieren, die sich aus dem komplexen Marktumfeld mit Inflation, Hochzins und einer schwächelnden Konjunktur ergeben.

Werbung

Meistgelesene Zoom Video Communications News

11.04.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagnachmittag ins Minus
11.04.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittag auf grünem Terrain
11.04.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag freundlich
14.03.23Investors Heavily Search Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM): Here is What You Need to Know
16.03.23Zoom Video Communications, Inc : Play Ball! Major League Baseball and Zoom Announce First-of-its-kind Partnership; Zoom Contact Center to Power ‘Zoom Replay Operations Center’
21.03.23Zoom Video Communications Still Offers Strong Potential Sitting Just Above Its 52-Week Low
27.03.23Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
27.03.23Zoom Video Communications, Inc : Zoom announces the expansion of Zoom IQ, the smart companion that empowers collaboration and unlocks potential
29.03.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know
04.04.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
mehr
Werbung

Trading-News

Delivery Hero – Erholungsrally unterwegs
Börse Aktuell - Platzt heute der nächste Knoten?
Bullen sammeln Kraft für nächsten Trendschub
DAX® - 52-Wochen-Hoch jetzt auch auf Tagesschlusskursbasis
Attraktive Chancen - Aktienanleihen auf Siemens
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Die heißesten Aktien der letzten Woche
Erheblicher Ausbau von Windanlagen durch Crowdinvesting stehen an
BIT Capital: Pleite der Silicon Valley Bank - welche Auswirkungen hat der Crash?
Wertverlust
Rente mit 63: Ohne Abzüge in den Ruhestand?
Zwei neue Krypto-Assets: BSDEX startet Handel mit Cardano und Polkadot
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Zoom Video Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So hoch ist das Renditepotenzial des ersten Rüstungsaktien-ETF
Jeden Monat eine Zusatzrente – das ist die beste Geldanlage fürs Alter
Solardach-Pflicht wird Realität – das kommt jetzt auf Eigentümer zu
Bis zu 50.000 Euro Bußgeld wegen falscher Heizung? So wird das künftig geprüft
Günstigste Rüstungsaktie der Welt und Geld mit Zeit verdienen

Heute im Fokus

Anspannung vor US-Inflationsdaten: DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich im Plus -- Handel mit TUI-Bezugsrechten endet -- Volvo schlägt Erwartungen -- OMV, Credit Suisse im Fokus

Deutsche Bank will wohl russisches IT-Zentrum schließen. Mercedes-Benz setzt im ersten Quartal 2023 etwas mehr Autos ab als im Vorjahr. Merck muss Phase-III-Studie mit Evobrutinib aufschieben. Swiss Re-Chef bleibt trotz Ermotti-Abgang zuversichtlich. Musk sieht Rückkehr von Werbekunden - Twitter nun "beinahe kostendeckend". Frankreichs Zentralbankchef Villeroy warnt vor Verfestigung der Inflation.

Nachrichten

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 14 2023
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 14 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 14 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2023
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im März 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die zehn wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2023
Wertvollste Marken
Die Social Media Apps mit den meisten Nutzern weltweit
Diese Apps brechen die Milliardengrenze
So viel verdienen Blockchain-Entwickler
So unterscheidet sich das Gehalt von Blockchain-Entwicklern regional
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo wird der Goldpreis - Ihrer Meinung nach - am Jahresende 2023 stehen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen