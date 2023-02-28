Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagmittag mit positiven Vorzeichen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im Tradegate-Handel um 12:03 Uhr in Grün und gewann 0,8 Prozent auf 59,11 EUR. Das bisherige Tageshoch markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 59,54 EUR. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 58,81 EUR. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im Tradegate-Handel 911 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 09.07.2022 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 121,72 EUR. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 105,92 Prozent Luft nach oben. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 04.05.2023 bei 54,57 EUR. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 7,68 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 27.02.2023 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 31.01.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Der Gewinn je Aktie wurde auf 1,22 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal waren 1,29 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal wurde bei 1.117,80 USD vermeldet – das entspricht einem Plus von 4,33 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.071,40 USD in den Büchern standen.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q1 2024 wird am 22.05.2023 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet. Schätzungsweise am 20.05.2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications die Q1 2025-Finanzergebnisse präsentieren.

Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2024 auf 4,20 USD belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: WHYFRAME / Shutterstock.com