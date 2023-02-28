  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
12.05.2023 09:23

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagvormittag auf grünem Terrain

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagvormittag auf grünem Terrain
Aktienkurs im Fokus
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Zu den Gewinnern des Tages zählt am Freitagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt wies die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der Tradegate-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 0,3 Prozent auf 58,81 EUR nach oben.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Um 08:00 Uhr konnte die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zulegen und verteuerte sich in der Tradegate-Sitzung um 0,3 Prozent auf 58,81 EUR. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie kletterte in der Spitze bis auf 58,81 EUR. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 58,81 EUR. Zuletzt wechselten 85 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 09.07.2022 auf bis zu 121,72 EUR und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 106,97 Prozent Luft nach oben. Bei 54,57 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein am 04.05.2023 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 7,77 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.01.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 27.02.2023 vor. Das Ergebnis je Aktie lag bei 1,22 USD, nach 1,29 USD im Vorjahresvergleich. Im abgelaufenen Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications 1.117,80 USD umgesetzt. Das entspricht einer Steigerung um 4,33 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreswert. Damals waren 1.071,40 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die kommende Q1 2024-Kennzahlen werden voraussichtlich am 22.05.2023 veröffentlicht. Mit der Präsentation der Q1 2025-Finanzergebnisse von Zoom Video Communications rechnen Experten am 20.05.2024.

Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 4,20 USD im Jahr 2024 aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ gefragt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: Tischenko Irina / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
11.05.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag auf rotem Terrain (finanzen.net)
11.05.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Mittag fester (finanzen.net)
11.05.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications zieht am Donnerstagvormittag an (finanzen.net)
01.03.23
Zoom Video Communications stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ gefragt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
ROUNDUP 2: Regierungen in USA und Kanada verbieten Tiktok auf Diensthandys (dpa-afx)
28.02.23
MARKT USA/Anleger weiter zurückhaltend (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Zoom Video Communications News
RSS Feed
Zoom Video Communications zu myNews hinzufügen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung
Werbung

Meistgelesene Zoom Video Communications News

11.05.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag auf rotem Terrain
11.05.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Mittag fester
11.05.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications zieht am Donnerstagvormittag an
15.04.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
28.04.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
28.04.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
05.05.23Insiders Selling Zoom Video Communications, Bristol-Myers Squibb And This Footwear Manufacturer
05.05.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
mehr
Werbung

Trading-News

Deutsche Telekom – Bounce nach Zahlen
Allianz SE bestätigt 1,5 Milliarden EUR Aktienrückkaufprogramm
Attraktive Chancen - Aktienanleihen auf Siemens, Deutsche Telekom, Munich Re
Verkaufssignale bestätigen die Trendwende
Die meistdiskutierten US-Aktien des Tages auf WallStreetBets (u.a. Robinhood, Disney, Palantir, PayPal und Tesla)
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

BIT Capital: Wie disruptiv greift ChatGPT bestehende Geschäftsmodelle an?
Der Top Trade der Woche: +493,87 %
Für Zombies wird es eng
Gewinne einen Bitcoin beim Krypto-Gewinnspiel von finanzen.net ZERO!
Erheblicher Ausbau von Windanlagen durch Crowdinvesting stehen an
Rente mit 63: Ohne Abzüge in den Ruhestand?
Zwei neue Krypto-Assets: BSDEX startet Handel mit Cardano und Polkadot
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Zoom Video Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Jedes Gebäude effizient machen? Jetzt geht Geywitz auf Distanz zu den Grünen
Musk hört auf als Twitter-CEO und Europa sucht den Börsenstar
Mit dieser deutschen Aktie profitieren Sie jetzt vom Solar-Boom
Gehalt, Branche, Beruf, Region – das sind Deutschlands Einkommensmillionäre
Tortenschlacht und Nacktprotest bei VW und die Starlord-Aktie

Heute im Fokus

DAX fester -- Asiatische Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Elon-Musk gibt Twitter-Chefposten bis Juni ab -- Allianz steigert Gewinn -- Fraport verzeichnet Passagierplus -- VW, Nordex, METRO im Fokus

DIC-Asset-Papiere sinken auf Neun-Jahres-Tief. Berlusconis MFE steigert ProSiebenSat.1-Beteiligung. thyssenkrupp kann sich mit GSK nicht auf ein Joint Venture einigen. Energiekontor bekräftigt Prognose. GSK verkauft Haleon-Aktien in Millionenhöhe. Umsatz von Richemont steigt. Google will KI-Chatbot Bard auch in EU einführen. Vitesco rutscht in die roten Zahlen.

Nachrichten

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 18/23
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 18/23
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 18/23
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien im April 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
iPad-Index 2022
Das kostet das iPad in verschiedenen Ländern
Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
Apple und die Justiz
Wen verklagt Apple als nächstes?
Neue Forbes-Liste: Das sind die zehn reichsten Menschen 2023
Forbes Ranking 2023
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welchen geldpolitischen Kurs erwarten Sie von der nächsten Sitzung der US-Notenbank Fed?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen