Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagvormittag auf grünem Terrain

Heute im Fokus

DIC-Asset-Papiere sinken auf Neun-Jahres-Tief. Berlusconis MFE steigert ProSiebenSat.1-Beteiligung. thyssenkrupp kann sich mit GSK nicht auf ein Joint Venture einigen. Energiekontor bekräftigt Prognose. GSK verkauft Haleon-Aktien in Millionenhöhe. Umsatz von Richemont steigt. Google will KI-Chatbot Bard auch in EU einführen. Vitesco rutscht in die roten Zahlen.