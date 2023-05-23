Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Investoren trennen sich am Montagvormittag vermehrt von Zoom Video Communications

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich um 09:08 Uhr im Sinkflug und gab im Tradegate-Handel 0,2 Prozent auf 62,90 EUR ab. Das Tagestief markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 62,26 EUR. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 62,26 EUR. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im Tradegate-Handel 335 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 09.07.2022 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 121,72 EUR und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 93,51 Prozent. Bei einem Wert von 54,57 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (04.05.2023). Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 13,24 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 22.05.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Es wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie in Höhe von 1,16 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahr hatten 1,03 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Auf der Umsatzseite hat Zoom Video Communications im vergangenen Quartal 1.105,36 USD verbucht. Das entspricht einer Umsatzsteigerung von 2,94 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresergebnis. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.073,80 USD umsetzen können.

Mit der Q2 2024-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 22.08.2023 gerechnet.

Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2024 4,32 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Video Communications-Büchern.

