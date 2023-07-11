DAX15.924 +0,9%ESt504.326 +0,9%TDax3.158 +1,1%Dow34.261 +0,9%Nas13.761 +0,6%Bitcoin27.880 +0,3%Euro1,1022 +0,1%Öl79,49 +0,2%Gold1.936 +0,2%
So bewegt sich Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zieht am Mittwochmittag an

12.07.23 12:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zieht am Mittwochmittag an

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochmittag zu den Performance-Besten des Tages. Zuletzt stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 0,5 Prozent auf 70,07 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
63,08 EUR 1,19 EUR 1,92%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewann die Aktie um 11:54 Uhr 0,5 Prozent auf 70,07 USD. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 1.961 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 09.08.2022 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 119,80 USD an. 70,97 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Am 29.04.2023 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 60,45 USD nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 13,73 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 22.05.2023 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 30.04.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Zoom Video Communications hat im jüngsten Jahresviertel einen Gewinn von 1,16 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im Vorjahresviertel waren es 1,03 USD je Aktie gewesen. Auf der Umsatzseite wurde eine Steigerung um 2,94 Prozent gegenüber dem im Vorjahresviertel erwirtschafteten Umsatz in Höhe von 1.073,80 USD generiert. Dementsprechend wurde der jüngste Umsatz mit 1.105,36 USD ausgewiesen.

Die Vorlage der Q2 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird am 22.08.2023 erwartet.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,33 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

