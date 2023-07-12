Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit Kurseinbußen
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochnachmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach unten. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung verlor die Aktie zuletzt 0,3 Prozent auf 69,51 USD.
Um 16:08 Uhr fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel rutschte das Papier um 0,3 Prozent auf 69,51 USD ab. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab in der Spitze bis auf 69,38 USD nach. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 70,25 USD. Zuletzt wechselten 649.087 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.
Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 09.08.2022 auf bis zu 119,80 USD und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 72,35 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 29.04.2023 Kursverluste bis auf 60,45 USD und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 13,03 Prozent wieder erreichen.
Am 22.05.2023 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 30.04.2023 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,16 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,03 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 2,94 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.105,36 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1.073,80 USD in den Büchern gestanden.
Die Vorlage der Q2 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 22.08.2023 terminiert.
Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2024 auf 4,33 USD je Aktie belaufen.
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
