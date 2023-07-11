DAX15.924 +0,9%ESt504.326 +0,9%TDax3.158 +1,1%Dow34.261 +0,9%Nas13.761 +0,6%Bitcoin27.880 +0,3%Euro1,1022 +0,1%Öl79,49 +0,2%Gold1.936 +0,2%
So entwickelt sich Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications legt am Vormittag zu

12.07.23 09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications legt am Vormittag zu

Zu den Performance-Besten des Tages zählt am Mittwochvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der Tradegate-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 1,4 Prozent auf 63,71 EUR.

Zoom Video Communications
63,08 EUR 1,19 EUR 1,92%
Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im Tradegate-Handel gewann die Aktie um 08:00 Uhr 1,4 Prozent auf 63,71 EUR. Das bisherige Tageshoch markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 63,71 EUR. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 63,71 EUR. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 10 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 116,96 EUR erreichte der Titel am 09.08.2022 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 83,58 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Der Kurs des Titels nahm in den vergangenen 52 Wochen bis auf ein Tief bei 54,57 EUR ab. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 14,35 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 22.05.2023 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 30.04.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Das Ergebnis je Aktie für das vergangene Quartal wurde auf 1,16 USD beziffert, während im Vorjahresquartal 1,03 USD je Aktie in den Büchern standen. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1.105,36 USD – ein Plus von 2,94 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Video Communications 1.073,80 USD erwirtschaftet hatte.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q2 2024 wird am 22.08.2023 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.

Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2024 auf 4,33 USD belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.

Redaktion finanzen.net

