Aktie im Blick

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Investoren trennen sich am Nachmittag vermehrt von Zoom Video Communications

12.08.24 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Investoren trennen sich am Nachmittag vermehrt von Zoom Video Communications

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagnachmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt im NASDAQ-Handel abgeben und fiel um 1,2 Prozent auf 55,70 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
51,99 EUR 0,56 EUR 1,09%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications gab in der NASDAQ-Sitzung ab. Um 15:52 Uhr ging es um 1,2 Prozent auf 55,70 USD abwärts. Im Tief verlor die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 55,67 USD. Bei 56,35 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den NASDAQ-Handel. Bisher wurden heute 55.553 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.

Am 06.09.2023 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 75,91 USD. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 36,27 Prozent Luft nach oben. Am 06.08.2024 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 55,60 USD. Abschläge von 0,18 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.

Die Dividendenausschüttung für Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre betrug im Jahr 2024 0,000 USD, in diesem Jahr dürfte sich die Dividende laut Expertenschätzungen auf 0,000 USD belaufen.

Die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2024 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 20.05.2024 vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 0,70 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 0,05 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Auf der Umsatzseite hat Zoom Video Communications im vergangenen Quartal 1,14 Mrd. USD verbucht. Das entspricht einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,25 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresergebnis. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,11 Mrd. USD umsetzen können.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 21.08.2024 erfolgen. Experten kalkulieren am 25.08.2025 mit der Veröffentlichung der Q2 2026-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2025 auf 5,05 USD je Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Montagshandels in der Verlustzone

Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 sackt ab

Pluszeichen in New York: Letztendlich Gewinne im NASDAQ 100

Bildquellen: laviana / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
