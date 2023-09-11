DAX15.760 -0,3%ESt504.250 -0,1%MSCIW2.969 +0,7%Dow34.664 +0,3%Nas13.918 +1,1%Bitcoin24.379 +4,3%Euro1,0719 -0,3%Öl91,30 +0,8%Gold1.918 -0,2%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verzeichnet am Dienstagmittag Verluste

12.09.23 12:05 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verzeichnet am Dienstagmittag Verluste

Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Dienstagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt im Tradegate-Handel abgeben und fiel um 1,0 Prozent auf 67,01 EUR.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
66,32 EUR -0,70 EUR -1,04%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im Tradegate-Handel um 12:01 Uhr um 1,0 Prozent auf 67,01 EUR nach. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sank bis auf 66,21 EUR. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 66,37 EUR. Zuletzt wurden via Tradegate 254 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 11.11.2022 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 86,30 EUR. 28,79 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Am 04.05.2023 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 54,57 EUR nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit einem Kursverlust von 18,56 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Am 21.08.2023 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Es wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie in Höhe von 1,34 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahr hatten 1,05 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1.138,68 USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1.099,46 USD umgesetzt worden waren.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q3 2024 voraussichtlich am 22.11.2023 vorlegen.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,68 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

