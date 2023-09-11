Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications wird am Nachmittag ausgebremst

Zoom Video Communications im Fokus

Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Dienstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel die Puste aus. Zuletzt verlor das Papier 0,3 Prozent auf 71,54 USD.

Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach unten. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung verlor die Aktie um 16:08 Uhr 0,3 Prozent auf 71,54 USD. In der Spitze büßte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 70,30 USD ein. Den NASDAQ Bsc-Handel startete das Papier bei 70,69 USD. Bisher wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 547.961 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Bei einem Wert von 89,67 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (12.11.2022). Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 25,34 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Bei 60,45 USD fiel das Papier am 29.04.2023 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 15,50 Prozent wieder erreichen.

Am 21.08.2023 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 31.07.2023 endete, vor. Im abgelaufenen Quartal wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie von 1,34 USD eingefahren. Im Vorjahresviertels waren 1,05 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. In Sachen Umsatz standen im vergangenen Quartal 1.138,68 USD in den Büchern. Dies kommt einer Steigerung um 3,57 Prozent gegenüber dem Umsatz im Vorjahresviertel gleich. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Umsatz von 1.099,46 USD eingefahren.

Die Kennzahlen für Q3 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.11.2023 präsentieren.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 4,68 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2024 stehen haben dürfte.

