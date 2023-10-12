DAX15.535 +0,5%ESt504.222 +0,5%MSCIW2.900 +0,4%Dow33.805 +0,2%Nas13.660 +0,7%Bitcoin25.178 -0,3%Euro1,0619 ±-0,0%Öl86,88 +1,6%Gold1.884 +0,5%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications büßt am Donnerstagmittag ein

12.10.23 12:04 Uhr
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt Verluste hinnehmen. Im Frankfurt-Handel ging es um 2,0 Prozent auf 61,52 EUR abwärts.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
61,52 EUR -1,28 EUR -2,04%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach unten. In der Frankfurt-Sitzung verlor die Aktie um 10:24 Uhr 2,0 Prozent auf 61,52 EUR. Das Tagestief markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 60,87 EUR. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 60,87 EUR. Zuletzt wurden via Frankfurt 100 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 84,84 EUR erreichte der Titel am 31.10.2022 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 37,91 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 04.05.2023 bei 54,81 EUR. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 10,91 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 21.08.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. Zoom Video Communications hat im jüngsten Jahresviertel einen Gewinn von 1,34 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im Vorjahresviertel waren es 1,05 USD je Aktie gewesen. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1.138,68 USD – ein Plus von 3,57 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Video Communications 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet hatte.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q3 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.11.2023 präsentieren.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,68 USD je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: laviana / Shutterstock.com

