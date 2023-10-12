Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag im Minusbereich

In einer Ära, in der die Gesundheitsbranche durch innovative Technologien und bahnbrechende Forschungen stetig transformiert wird, eröffnen die Wachstumsaussichten der Schwellenländer Investmentmöglichkeiten abseits des Mainstreams. Einen exklusiven Einblick in das komplexe Netzwerk der Gesundheitsinvestitionen erhalten Sie im Online-Seminar heute Abend!

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich fester

Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Mittwochshandels im Plus

Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt am Mittwochmittag zu

Schwacher Handel in New York: So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ 100 am Mittwochnachmittag

Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 stärker

Heute im Fokus

EHang-Aktie an der NASDAQ vom Handel ausgesetzt. Tupperware passt Kreditvereinbarung an. Erster Lufthansa-Sonderflug für Deutsche in Israel gestartet. E.ON-Netzvorstand: E.ON will Investitionen in Energienetze weiter steigern. Givaudan macht in den ersten neun Monaten weniger Umsatz. Siemens Energy verkauft Sparte mit Hochspannungskomponenten. Toyota kooperiert mit Idemitsu bei Feststoffbatterien.