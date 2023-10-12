DAX15.436 -0,2%ESt504.199 ±-0,0%MSCIW2.900 +0,4%Dow33.748 -0,2%Nas13.699 +0,3%Bitcoin25.293 +0,1%Euro1,0551 -0,7%Öl87,36 +2,1%Gold1.873 ±-0,0%
Heute im Fokus
Nach Fed-Protokoll: DAX fällt zurück -- Wall Street stabil -- Stabilus kauft in Millionen-Übernahme Destaco -- Südzucker erhöht erneut Ergebnisprognose -- Kontron, Amazon, Tesla im Fokus
Top News
E.ON-Netzvorstand: E.ON will Investitionen in Energienetze weiter steigern - E.ON-Aktie im Minus
Euro Dollar Kurs: Darum notiert der Euro tiefer
Aktienkurs im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag im Minusbereich

12.10.23 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag im Minusbereich

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Aktie notierte zuletzt mit Verlusten. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 1,3 Prozent auf 63,95 USD.

Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
61,52 EUR -1,28 EUR -2,04%
Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications gab in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung ab. Um 16:08 Uhr ging es um 1,3 Prozent auf 63,95 USD abwärts. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab in der Spitze bis auf 63,33 USD nach. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 64,93 USD. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 429.891 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Bei 89,67 USD erreichte der Titel am 12.11.2022 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 28,68 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Bei 60,45 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein am 29.04.2023 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Mit Abgaben von 5,47 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

Am 21.08.2023 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 31.07.2023 endete. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,34 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 1,05 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1.138,68 USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1.099,46 USD umgesetzt worden waren.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q3 2024 voraussichtlich am 22.11.2023 präsentieren.

Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2024 auf 4,68 USD belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich fester

ARK Innovation ETF im Abwärtstrend: Charttechnik spricht nicht für Cathie Woods Flaggschiff-ETF

Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Mittwochshandels im Plus

