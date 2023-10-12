DAX15.505 +0,3%ESt504.214 +0,3%MSCIW2.900 +0,4%Dow33.805 +0,2%Nas13.660 +0,7%Bitcoin25.219 -0,2%Euro1,0622 ±0,0%Öl86,38 +1,0%Gold1.880 +0,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Birkenstock BSTCK0 Plug Power A1JA81 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Tesla A1CX3T Fresenius 578560 Rheinmetall 703000 NEL ASA A0B733 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton 853292 NVIDIA 918422 Amazon 906866 BASF BASF11 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St. 578580 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 TUI TUAG50
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Nach Fed-Protokoll: DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen im Plus -- Stabilus kauft in Millionen-Übernahme Destaco -- Südzucker erhöht erneut Ergebnisprognose -- Kontron, Microsoft, Ford im Fokus
Top News
NYSE-Titel Ford-Aktie vorbörslich in Rot: UAW hat überraschend Mitarbeiter des größten Ford-Werks in Kentucky zum Streik aufgerufen
TecDAX-Wert TeamViewer-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem frühen TeamViewer-Investment verloren
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Immobilien als Anlage nutzen - Jetzt mehr erfahren! -w-
So entwickelt sich Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagvormittag leichter

12.10.23 09:22 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagvormittag leichter

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagvormittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im BMN-Handel zuletzt um 0,6 Prozent auf 60,88 EUR nach.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
60,87 EUR -1,93 EUR -3,07%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 09:13 Uhr Verluste hinnehmen. Im BMN-Handel ging es um 0,6 Prozent auf 60,88 EUR abwärts. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wertet zwischenzeitlich bis auf 60,87 EUR ab. Bei 61,24 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 15 Stück.

Am 11.11.2022 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 86,32 EUR. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 41,79 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Am 04.05.2023 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 54,94 EUR ab. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 9,76 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

Die Zahlen des am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,34 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,05 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 3,57 Prozent auf 1.138,68 USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die Vorlage der Q3 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird am 22.11.2023 erwartet.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2024 auf 4,68 USD je Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich fester

ARK Innovation ETF im Abwärtstrend: Charttechnik spricht nicht für Cathie Woods Flaggschiff-ETF

Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Mittwochshandels im Plus

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: laviana / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.