Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagvormittag leichter
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagvormittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im BMN-Handel zuletzt um 0,6 Prozent auf 60,88 EUR nach.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 09:13 Uhr Verluste hinnehmen. Im BMN-Handel ging es um 0,6 Prozent auf 60,88 EUR abwärts. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wertet zwischenzeitlich bis auf 60,87 EUR ab. Bei 61,24 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 15 Stück.
Am 11.11.2022 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 86,32 EUR. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 41,79 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Am 04.05.2023 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 54,94 EUR ab. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 9,76 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.
Die Zahlen des am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,34 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,05 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 3,57 Prozent auf 1.138,68 USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden.
Die Vorlage der Q3 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird am 22.11.2023 erwartet.
Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2024 auf 4,68 USD je Aktie belaufen.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.