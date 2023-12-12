DAX16.773 -0,1%ESt504.539 ±-0,0%MSCIW3.056 +0,3%Dow36.405 +0,4%Nas14.432 +0,2%Bitcoin38.681 +1,0%Euro1,0805 +0,4%Öl75,51 -0,8%Gold1.988 +0,3%
Heute im Fokus
Vor US-Zinsentscheid: DAX fällt nach Rekordhoch zurück -- Carl Zeiss Meditec vermeldet EBIT-Rückgang -- Oracle wächst weniger als erwartet -- MTU, Nokia, Boeing, Sanofi im Fokus
Top News
Rheinmetall-Aktie etwas höher: Rheinmetall liefert Flugabwehrsystem an Österreich
Carl Zeiss Meditec-Aktie dennoch weit im Plus: Carl Zeiss Meditec vermeldet EBIT-Rückgang - Dividende soll stabil bleiben
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verbilligt sich am Dienstagmittag

12.12.23 12:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verbilligt sich am Dienstagmittag

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Aktie notierte zuletzt mit Verlusten. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 0,2 Prozent auf 72,44 USD.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 11:58 Uhr um 0,2 Prozent auf 72,44 USD nach. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 510 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Bei 85,11 USD markierte der Titel am 08.02.2023 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 14,89 Prozent niedriger. Bei einem Wert von 58,88 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (27.10.2023). Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 18,72 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Am 20.11.2023 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.10.2023 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Es stand ein EPS von 1,29 USD je Aktie in den Büchern. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Zoom Video Communications noch ein Gewinn pro Aktie von 1,07 USD in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1.136,73 USD – ein Plus von 3,16 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Video Communications 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet hatte.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 26.02.2024 erfolgen.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 4,95 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2024 stehen haben dürfte.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
