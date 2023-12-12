DAX16.805 +0,1%ESt504.545 +0,1%MSCIW3.056 +0,3%Dow36.498 +0,3%Nas14.452 +0,1%Bitcoin38.356 +0,2%Euro1,0788 +0,2%Öl73,90 -2,9%Gold1.982 ±0,0%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagnachmittag mit roter Tendenz

12.12.23 16:08 Uhr
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Dienstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel zuletzt mit Abschlägen von 1,2 Prozent bei 71,73 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
66,78 EUR -0,22 EUR -0,33%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung um 16:08 Uhr 1,2 Prozent im Minus bei 71,73 USD. In der Spitze büßte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 71,34 USD ein. Bei 71,98 USD eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 558.926 Stück.

Bei einem Wert von 85,11 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (08.02.2023). Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 18,66 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Tiefstkurs des Papiers bei 58,88 USD. Dieser Wert wurde am 27.10.2023 erreicht. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 21,82 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Am 20.11.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,29 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 1,07 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Umsatzseitig wurden 1.136,73 USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.101,90 USD umgesetzt.

Die Kennzahlen für Q4 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 präsentieren.

Analysten erwarten für 2024 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,95 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start mit grünem Vorzeichen

Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch

Einer der letzten Tipps von Berkshire Hathaway-Vize Charlie Munger: Anleger haben es heute schwerer, reich zu werden - so klappt es trotzdem

