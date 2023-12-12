DAX16.807 +0,1%ESt504.551 +0,2%MSCIW3.056 +0,3%Dow36.405 +0,4%Nas14.432 +0,2%Bitcoin38.812 +1,3%Euro1,0787 +0,2%Öl76,16 +0,1%Gold1.985 +0,2%
Heute im Fokus
Vor US-Zinsentscheid: DAX mit neuem Rekordhoch -- Asiatische Börsen fester -- Carl Zeiss Meditec vermeldet EBIT-Rückgang -- Oracle wächst weniger als erwartet -- Boeing, Sanofi im Fokus
Top News
GEA-Aktie stärker: GEA will Klimaziele bereits früher erreichen
TotalEnergies-Aktie legt zu: TotalEnergies geht auf Einkaufstour
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications macht am Dienstagvormittag Boden gut

12.12.23 09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications macht am Dienstagvormittag Boden gut

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagvormittag zu den Performance-Besten des Tages. Im Tradegate-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere zuletzt 0,1 Prozent.

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte um 08:00 Uhr zu und stieg im Tradegate-Handel um 0,1 Prozent auf 67,14 EUR. Bei 67,14 EUR markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 67,14 EUR. Im Tradegate-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 65 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Bei 79,16 EUR erreichte der Titel am 08.02.2023 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Mit einem Zuwachs von 17,90 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Am 04.05.2023 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 54,57 EUR nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 23,03 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Am 20.11.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 31.10.2023 – vorgestellt. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,29 USD gegenüber 1,07 USD im Vorjahresquartal. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,16 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.136,73 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1.101,90 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die kommende Q4 2024-Kennzahlen werden voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 veröffentlicht.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,95 USD je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
