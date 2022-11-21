  • Suche
13.01.2023 09:04

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger greifen bei Zoom Video Communications am Mittag zu

So entwickelt sich Zoom Video Communications
Zu den Gewinnern des Tages zählt am Freitagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im XETRA-Handel an und legte um 1,8 Prozent auf 64,35 EUR zu.
Um 12:22 Uhr ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im XETRA-Handel verteuerte es sich um 1,8 Prozent auf 64,35 EUR. Bei 64,35 EUR markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Bei 64,35 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den XETRA-Handel. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 24 Aktien.

Am 13.01.2022 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 149,04 EUR und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 56,82 Prozent. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 27.12.2022 Kursverluste bis auf 59,71 EUR und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 7,77 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Experten gaben als mittleres Kursziel 171,00 USD an.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2022 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 21.11.2022 vor. Es wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie in Höhe von 1,07 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahr hatten 1,11 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 4,87 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.101,90 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1.050,76 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die Kennzahlen für Q4 2023 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 27.02.2023 präsentieren.

Analysten erwarten für 2023 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 3,95 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zoom-Aktie im Sinkflug: Zoom mit bislang schwächstem Wachstum - UBS senkt Ziel

Bald kommt die Zoom-Integration für alle neuen Tesla-Modelle

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Verkaufsrausch
NVIDIA-Aktie im großen Stil verkauft: Cathie Wood macht ARK Innovation ETF für 2023 fit
Begann die Starinvestorin Cathie Wood bereits im vergangenen Jahr, ihre Beteiligung am Chipkonzern NVIDIA sukzessiv zu verringern, mistete die ARK-Chefin ihr Depot nun erneut drastisch aus.
09:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications steigt am Vormittag (finanzen.net)
09:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Anleger greifen bei Zoom Video Communications am Mittag zu (finanzen.net)
12.01.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit Abschlägen (finanzen.net)
22.11.22
Zoom-Aktie im Sinkflug: Zoom mit bislang schwächstem Wachstum - UBS senkt Ziel (finanzen.net)
22.11.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Ziel für Zoom auf 83 Dollar - 'Neutral' (dpa-afx)
22.11.22
Zoom Video Communications stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
21.11.22
Wachstum von Videodienst Zoom flaut weiter ab (dpa-afx)
21.11.22
Bald kommt die Zoom-Integration für alle neuen Tesla-Modelle (finanzen.net)

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

