Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger greifen bei Zoom Video Communications am Mittag zu

Um 12:22 Uhr ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im XETRA-Handel verteuerte es sich um 1,8 Prozent auf 64,35 EUR. Bei 64,35 EUR markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Bei 64,35 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den XETRA-Handel. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 24 Aktien.

Am 13.01.2022 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 149,04 EUR und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 56,82 Prozent. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 27.12.2022 Kursverluste bis auf 59,71 EUR und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 7,77 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Experten gaben als mittleres Kursziel 171,00 USD an.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2022 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 21.11.2022 vor. Es wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie in Höhe von 1,07 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahr hatten 1,11 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 4,87 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.101,90 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1.050,76 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die Kennzahlen für Q4 2023 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 27.02.2023 präsentieren.

Analysten erwarten für 2023 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 3,95 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

