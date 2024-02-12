Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit Einbußen

Aktienkurs im Fokus

Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Dienstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel zuletzt mit Abschlägen von 1,5 Prozent bei 63,54 USD.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte um 16:08 Uhr im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel in Rot und verlor 1,5 Prozent auf 63,54 USD. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sank bis auf 62,81 USD. Mit einem Wert von 63,00 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Bisher wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 414.995 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Bei 80,80 USD erreichte der Titel am 16.02.2023 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 21,36 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 58,88 USD am 27.10.2023. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 7,92 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

In diesem Jahr prognostizieren Analysten eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im Vorjahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 0,000 USD je Aktie an seine Anleger ausbezahlt.

Am 20.11.2023 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.10.2023 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Das Ergebnis je Aktie für das vergangene Quartal wurde auf 1,29 USD beziffert, während im Vorjahresquartal 1,07 USD je Aktie in den Büchern standen. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications in dem jüngst abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,16 Prozent verbucht. Den Umsatz bezifferte das Unternehmen auf 1.136,73 USD im Vergleich zu 1.101,90 USD im Vorjahresquartal.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q4 2024 voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 präsentieren. Experten kalkulieren am 03.03.2025 mit der Veröffentlichung der Q4 2025-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,94 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

