Heute im Fokus
Trump-Putin-Gespräch: DAX erstmals über 22.500 Punkten -- Wall Street höher -- Commerzbank baut Stellen ab -- Siemens: Gewinnsprung -- Porsche, Adyen, Rheinmetall im Fokus
Cloudflare-Aktie auf Drei-Jahreshoch - die Gründe Cloudflare-Aktie auf Drei-Jahreshoch - die Gründe
Reddit-Aktie knickt dennoch zweistellig ein: Reddit-Geschäfte laufen besser als gedacht Reddit-Aktie knickt dennoch zweistellig ein: Reddit-Geschäfte laufen besser als gedacht
Profil
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagnachmittag stärker

13.02.25 16:09 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagnachmittag stärker

Zu den erfolgreicheren Aktien des Tages zählt am Donnerstagnachmittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im NASDAQ-Handel verteuerte es sich um 1,1 Prozent auf 84,00 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
79,59 EUR 0,45 EUR 0,57%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Aktie legte um 15:53 Uhr in der NASDAQ-Sitzung 1,1 Prozent auf 84,00 USD zu. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie legte bis auf 84,48 USD an, der bisherige Tageshöchstkurs. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 83,29 USD. Zuletzt wurden via NASDAQ 47.638 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 26.11.2024 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 92,78 USD. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 10,45 Prozent zulegen. Am 13.08.2024 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 55,07 USD ab. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 34,44 Prozent wieder erreichen.

Für Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre gab es im Jahr 2024 eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im kommenden Jahr dürften Schätzungen zufolge 0,000 USD ausgeschüttet werden.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 25.11.2024 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2024 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Für das jüngste Quartal wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 0,67 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte das Unternehmen ein EPS von 0,47 USD je Aktie generiert. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 3,59 Prozent auf 1,18 Mrd. USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1,14 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die Vorlage der Q4 2025-Finanzergebnisse wird am 24.02.2025 erwartet. Experten terminieren die Vorlage der Q4 2026-Bilanz auf den 02.03.2026.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2025 5,44 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Bildquellen: g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
