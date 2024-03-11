DAX17.976 +0,1%ESt505.007 +0,5%MSCIW3.397 +0,5%Dow39.005 +0,6%Nas16.266 +1,5%Bitcoin67.062 +2,5%Euro1,0929 ±0,0%Öl82,90 +0,7%Gold2.161 +0,1%
Notierung im Blick

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag nahe Nulllinie

13.03.24 09:22 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag nahe Nulllinie

Ohne große Bewegung zeigt sich am Mittwochvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zum Vortag unverändert notierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie zuletzt im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel bei 69,93 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
63,63 EUR -0,79 EUR -1,23%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Kaum Bewegung ließ sich um 09:13 Uhr bei der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ausmachen. Das Papier notierte via NASDAQ Bsc bei 69,93 USD. Bisher wurden heute 231 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.

Bei einem Wert von 75,91 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (06.09.2023). Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 8,54 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Bei 58,88 USD fiel das Papier am 27.10.2023 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 15,80 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications-Anleger im laufenden Jahr mit einer Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD rechnen können. Im Vorjahr schüttete Zoom Video Communications 0,000 USD aus.

Am 26.02.2024 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.01.2024 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,42 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 1,22 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Den Umsatz betreffend wurde ein Zuwachs von 2,56 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresquartal erwirtschaftet. Zuletzt wurden 1.146,46 USD umgesetzt, gegenüber 1.117,80 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q1 2025 voraussichtlich am 20.05.2024 vorlegen.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2025 4,95 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
