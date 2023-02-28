  • Suche
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag mit grünen Vorzeichen

Zoom Video Communications im Fokus
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Donnerstagmittag zu den bestplatzierten des Tages. Zuletzt stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 0,3 Prozent auf 67,70 USD.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel. Um 12:03 Uhr verteuerte sich das Papier um 0,3 Prozent auf 67,70 USD. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 903 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Bei einem Wert von 124,05 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (09.07.2022). Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 45,43 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Bei einem Wert von 63,55 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (28.12.2022). Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 6,53 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 27.02.2023 vor. In Sachen EPS wurden 1,22 USD je Aktie ausgewiesen. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,29 USD je Aktie eingenommen. Im abgelaufenen Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications 1.117,80 USD umgesetzt. Das entspricht einer Steigerung um 4,33 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreswert. Damals waren 1.071,40 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 07.06.2023 erfolgen.

Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2024 auf 4,20 USD belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.

Redaktion finanzen.net

