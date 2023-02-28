Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag mit grünen Vorzeichen

Werbung

Werbung

Werbung

Werbung

Heute im Fokus

Chinesische Regierung kritisiert "politisierte" Debatte um Hamburger Hafen. Krieg in der Ukraine: Ukrainische Wirtschaft bricht um fast ein Drittel ein. Telekom treibt Glasfaser-Ausbau in Deutschland voran. Beiersdorf macht in Nord- und Lateinamerika wohl bald einen Milliardenumsatz. Diageo lässt Notierungen in Paris und Dublin auslaufen. Enel erhält einen neuen Chef.