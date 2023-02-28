Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag im Minusbereich

Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach unten. In der Frankfurt-Sitzung verlor die Aktie um 08:01 Uhr 3,1 Prozent auf 61,79 EUR. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im heutigen Tagestief bis auf 61,79 EUR nach. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 61,79 EUR. Zuletzt wurden via Frankfurt 27 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 09.07.2022 bei 121,08 EUR. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 48,97 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 27.12.2022 bei 60,81 EUR. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 1,61 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 27.02.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.01.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Es wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie in Höhe von 1,22 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahr hatten 1,29 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz wurde gegenüber dem Vorjahr um 4,33 Prozent gesteigert. Der Umsatz lag zuletzt bei 1.117,80 USD, während im Vorjahreszeitraum 1.071,40 USD ausgewiesen worden waren.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q1 2024 voraussichtlich am 07.06.2023 vorlegen.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,20 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

