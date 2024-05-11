DAX18.753 -0,1%ESt505.081 -0,1%MSCIW3.420 +0,3%Dow39.532 +0,1%Nas16.382 +0,3%Bitcoin58.148 +1,9%Euro1,0800 +0,3%Öl83,45 +0,8%Gold2.337 -1,0%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag gesucht

13.05.24 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag gesucht

Zu den Performance-Besten des Tages zählt am Montagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im NASDAQ-Handel gewann die Aktie zuletzt 1,5 Prozent auf 62,92 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
58,39 EUR 1,80 EUR 3,18%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 15:53 Uhr wies die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der NASDAQ-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 1,5 Prozent auf 62,92 USD nach oben. Das bisherige Tageshoch markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 62,97 USD. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 62,29 USD. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ-Volumen auf 73.952 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 06.09.2023 markierte das Papier bei 75,91 USD den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 20,64 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. Bei einem Wert von 58,88 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (23.04.2024). Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 6,42 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre bezogen im Jahr 2024 über eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im laufenden Jahr dürfte sich die Dividendenausschüttung auf 0,000 USD belaufen.

Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 26.02.2024 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 31.01.2024 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Es wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie in Höhe von 0,98 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahr hatten -0,36 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Auf der Umsatzseite hat Zoom Video Communications im vergangenen Quartal 1,15 Mrd. USD verbucht. Das entspricht einer Umsatzsteigerung von 2,56 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresergebnis. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,12 Mrd. USD umsetzen können.

Die Vorlage der Q1 2025-Finanzergebnisse wird am 20.05.2024 erwartet. Mit der Vorlage der Q1 2026-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications rechnen Experten am 26.05.2025.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 4,92 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2025 stehen haben dürfte.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
