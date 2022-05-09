  • Suche
13.06.2022 11:50

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Montagmittag mit Kursabschlägen

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Montagmittag mit Kursabschlägen
So entwickelt sich Zoom Video Communications
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der XETRA-Sitzung zuletzt 2,0 Prozent im Minus bei 100,28 EUR.
Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach unten. In der XETRA-Sitzung verlor die Aktie um 13.06.2022 12:22:00 Uhr 2,0 Prozent auf 100,28 EUR. Das Tagestief markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 99,40 EUR. Die XETRA-Sitzung begann das Papier bei einem Kurs von 101,62 EUR. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 1.434 Stück gehandelt.

Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (342,95 EUR) erklomm das Papier am 08.07.2021. Gewinne von 70,76 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 12.05.2022 auf bis zu 77,00 EUR und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 30,23 Prozent sinken.

Das Kursziel taxieren Experten im Mittel auf 310,50 USD.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 23.05.2022 vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,03 USD. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte das Unternehmen einen Gewinn von 1,32 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.073,80 USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 956,24 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 12,29 Prozent gesteigert.

Mit der Q2 2023-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 07.09.2022 gerechnet.

Der Gewinn 2024 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 4,05 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
