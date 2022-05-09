Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Montagmittag mit Kursabschlägen

Werbung

Werbung

Werbung

Werbung

Heute im Fokus

Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX unter Druck -- Tesla-Aktiensplit angekündigt -- Valneva stellt Impfstoffprogramm in Frage -- BioNTech, Bitcoin, Nordex, BMW, Rheinmetall im Fokus

Deutsche Post hebt Paketpreise für Privatkunden an. Google will Diskriminierungsklage von Frauen mit Millionenzahlung beilegen. Erste russische McDonald's-Filiale öffnet unter neuem Besitzer. BASF legt Umsatzziel für Landwirtschafts-Produkte fest. ING passt Ziele bis 2025 an. Total bekommt von Katar Beteiligung an Flüssiggas-Projekt zugeteilt.