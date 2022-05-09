  • Suche
13.06.2022 15:57

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag ins Minus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag ins Minus
Blick auf Zoom Video Communications-Kurs
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte zuletzt im XETRA-Handel in Rot und verlor 2,5 Prozent auf 99,83 EUR.
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich um 13.06.2022 16:22:00 Uhr im Sinkflug und gab im XETRA-Handel 2,5 Prozent auf 99,83 EUR ab. Die Abwärtsbewegung der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging bis auf 98,00 EUR. Mit einem Wert von 101,62 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 2.283 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 08.07.2021 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 342,95 EUR. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 70,89 Prozent. Am 12.05.2022 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 77,00 EUR ab. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 29,65 Prozent.

Das Kursziel taxieren Experten im Mittel auf 310,50 USD.

Am 23.05.2022 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 30.04.2022 endete. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,03 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,32 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im abgelaufenen Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications 1.073,80 USD umgesetzt. Das entspricht einer Steigerung um 12,29 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreswert. Damals waren 956,24 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die Vorlage der Q2 2023-Finanzergebnisse wird am 07.09.2022 erwartet.

Der Gewinn 2024 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 4,05 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: Lotus_studio / Shutterstock.com

10.06.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit roter Tendenz (finanzen.net)
10.06.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittag tiefer (finanzen.net)
10.06.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications gibt am Freitagvormittag ab (finanzen.net)
25.05.22
Zoom Video Communications stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
24.05.22
Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet (finanzen.net)
23.05.22
Zoom hebt Geschäftsziele an - Aktie macht Kurssprung (dpa-afx)
23.05.22
Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
09.05.22
Hot Stocks heute: Moderna und Zoom (finanzen.net)

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

mehr Analysen

