Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Donnerstagmittag stärker
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Donnerstagmittag zu den bestplatzierten des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung zuletzt 0,9 Prozent im Plus bei 70,44 USD.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Um 11:38 Uhr stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 0,9 Prozent auf 70,44 USD. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ Bsc-Volumen auf 1.811 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.
In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 119,80 USD. Dieser Kurs wurde am 09.08.2022 erreicht. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 70,07 Prozent. Bei 60,45 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein am 29.04.2023 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 16,53 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.
Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 22.05.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 30.04.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,16 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,03 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Auf der Umsatzseite wurde eine Steigerung um 2,94 Prozent gegenüber dem im Vorjahresviertel erwirtschafteten Umsatz in Höhe von 1.073,80 USD generiert. Dementsprechend wurde der jüngste Umsatz mit 1.105,36 USD ausgewiesen.
Am 22.08.2023 werden die Q2 2024-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert.
Für das Jahr 2024 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 4,33 USD je Aktie aus.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie
ARK Innovation ETF: Bestperformer schlägt sogar Cathie Woods Lieblingsaktie Tesla
Zahlreiche Neuzugänge im Portfolio: So hat "The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry im 1. Quartal 2023 investiert
Zoom steigert Gewinn und Umsatz: Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefrot
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Bildquellen: Tischenko Irina / Shutterstock.com
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.