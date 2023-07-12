DAX16.170 +0,9%ESt504.405 +1,0%TDax3.217 +1,2%Dow34.397 +0,1%Nas14.056 +1,0%Bitcoin27.349 +0,3%Euro1,1181 +0,5%Öl80,95 +0,9%Gold1.960 +0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BASF BASF11 NEL ASA A0B733 Tesla A1CX3T Plug Power A1JA81 Commerzbank CBK100 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy ENER6Y TUI TUAG50 Deutsche Bank 514000 Vonovia A1ML7J Bayer BAY001 NVIDIA 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 ABOUT YOU A3CNK4 Apple 865985
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Hofnung auf Ende der Zinserhöhungen: Dow fester -- DAX höher -- BASF senkt Ausblick -- Fielmann steigert Profitabilität -- Elon Musk stellt eigenes KI-Unternehmen vor -- Allianz, NEL im Fokus
Top News
Microsoft- und Activision-Aktien an der NASDAQ im Plus: US-Behörde will Niederlage in Streit um Activision-Deal nicht hinnehmen
NASDAQ-Titel PepsiCo-Aktie gesucht: Jahresprognose erneut erhöht
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Aktienkurs im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Donnerstagmittag stärker

13.07.23 12:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Donnerstagmittag stärker

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Donnerstagmittag zu den bestplatzierten des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung zuletzt 0,9 Prozent im Plus bei 70,44 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
62,46 EUR -0,96 EUR -1,51%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 11:38 Uhr stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 0,9 Prozent auf 70,44 USD. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ Bsc-Volumen auf 1.811 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 119,80 USD. Dieser Kurs wurde am 09.08.2022 erreicht. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 70,07 Prozent. Bei 60,45 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein am 29.04.2023 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 16,53 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 22.05.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 30.04.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,16 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,03 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Auf der Umsatzseite wurde eine Steigerung um 2,94 Prozent gegenüber dem im Vorjahresviertel erwirtschafteten Umsatz in Höhe von 1.073,80 USD generiert. Dementsprechend wurde der jüngste Umsatz mit 1.105,36 USD ausgewiesen.

Am 22.08.2023 werden die Q2 2024-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert.

Für das Jahr 2024 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 4,33 USD je Aktie aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

ARK Innovation ETF: Bestperformer schlägt sogar Cathie Woods Lieblingsaktie Tesla

Zahlreiche Neuzugänge im Portfolio: So hat "The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry im 1. Quartal 2023 investiert

Zoom steigert Gewinn und Umsatz: Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefrot

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent

Bildquellen: Tischenko Irina / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.