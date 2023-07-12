Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Donnerstagmittag stärker

Aktienkurs im Fokus

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Donnerstagmittag zu den bestplatzierten des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung zuletzt 0,9 Prozent im Plus bei 70,44 USD.

Um 11:38 Uhr stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 0,9 Prozent auf 70,44 USD. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ Bsc-Volumen auf 1.811 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 119,80 USD. Dieser Kurs wurde am 09.08.2022 erreicht. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 70,07 Prozent. Bei 60,45 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein am 29.04.2023 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 16,53 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 22.05.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 30.04.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,16 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,03 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Auf der Umsatzseite wurde eine Steigerung um 2,94 Prozent gegenüber dem im Vorjahresviertel erwirtschafteten Umsatz in Höhe von 1.073,80 USD generiert. Dementsprechend wurde der jüngste Umsatz mit 1.105,36 USD ausgewiesen.

Am 22.08.2023 werden die Q2 2024-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert.

Für das Jahr 2024 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 4,33 USD je Aktie aus.

