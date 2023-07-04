Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag höher
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagnachmittag zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie konnte zuletzt im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel zulegen und verteuerte sich um 0,9 Prozent auf 70,40 USD.
Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewann die Aktie um 16:08 Uhr 0,9 Prozent auf 70,40 USD. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie baute ihre Kursgewinne zwischenzeitlich bis auf das bisherige Tageshoch bei 70,70 USD aus. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 70,29 USD. Zuletzt wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 602.391 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.
Am 09.08.2022 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 119,80 USD an. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 70,17 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Am 29.04.2023 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 60,45 USD ab. Mit Abgaben von 14,13 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.
Am 22.05.2023 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 30.04.2023 endete, vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,16 USD gegenüber 1,03 USD im Vorjahresquartal. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1.105,36 USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1.073,80 USD umgesetzt worden waren.
Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q2 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.08.2023 vorlegen.
Beim Gewinn 2024 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 4,33 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.
ARK Innovation ETF: Bestperformer schlägt sogar Cathie Woods Lieblingsaktie Tesla
Zahlreiche Neuzugänge im Portfolio: So hat "The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry im 1. Quartal 2023 investiert
Zoom steigert Gewinn und Umsatz: Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefrot
