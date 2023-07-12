Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag ins Plus
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagvormittag zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte zuletzt zu und stieg im BMN-Handel um 0,8 Prozent auf 63,17 EUR.
Die Aktie legte um 09:14 Uhr in der BMN-Sitzung 0,8 Prozent auf 63,17 EUR zu. Den Tageshöchststand markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 63,20 EUR. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 62,64 EUR. Über BMN wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 92 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.
Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 09.08.2022 bei 117,08 EUR. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 85,34 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Am 04.05.2023 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 54,94 EUR ab. Mit Abgaben von 13,03 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.
Die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 22.05.2023. Der Gewinn je Aktie wurde auf 1,16 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal waren 1,03 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 2,94 Prozent auf 1.105,36 USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1.073,80 USD erwirtschaftet worden.
Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q2 2024 wird am 22.08.2023 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.
In der Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2024 4,33 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
