DAX16.170 +0,9%ESt504.405 +1,0%TDax3.217 +1,2%Dow34.397 +0,1%Nas14.056 +1,0%Bitcoin27.349 +0,3%Euro1,1181 +0,5%Öl80,95 +0,9%Gold1.960 +0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BASF BASF11 NEL ASA A0B733 Tesla A1CX3T Plug Power A1JA81 Commerzbank CBK100 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy ENER6Y TUI TUAG50 Deutsche Bank 514000 Vonovia A1ML7J Bayer BAY001 NVIDIA 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 ABOUT YOU A3CNK4 Apple 865985
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Hofnung auf Ende der Zinserhöhungen: Dow fester -- DAX höher -- BASF senkt Ausblick -- Fielmann steigert Profitabilität -- Elon Musk stellt eigenes KI-Unternehmen vor -- Allianz, NEL im Fokus
Top News
Microsoft- und Activision-Aktien an der NASDAQ im Plus: US-Behörde will Niederlage in Streit um Activision-Deal nicht hinnehmen
NASDAQ-Titel PepsiCo-Aktie gesucht: Jahresprognose erneut erhöht
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Fokus auf Aktienkurs

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag ins Plus

13.07.23 09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag ins Plus

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagvormittag zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte zuletzt zu und stieg im BMN-Handel um 0,8 Prozent auf 63,17 EUR.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
62,46 EUR -0,96 EUR -1,51%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Aktie legte um 09:14 Uhr in der BMN-Sitzung 0,8 Prozent auf 63,17 EUR zu. Den Tageshöchststand markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 63,20 EUR. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 62,64 EUR. Über BMN wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 92 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 09.08.2022 bei 117,08 EUR. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 85,34 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Am 04.05.2023 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 54,94 EUR ab. Mit Abgaben von 13,03 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

Die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 22.05.2023. Der Gewinn je Aktie wurde auf 1,16 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal waren 1,03 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 2,94 Prozent auf 1.105,36 USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1.073,80 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q2 2024 wird am 22.08.2023 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.

In der Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2024 4,33 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

ARK Innovation ETF: Bestperformer schlägt sogar Cathie Woods Lieblingsaktie Tesla

Zahlreiche Neuzugänge im Portfolio: So hat "The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry im 1. Quartal 2023 investiert

Zoom steigert Gewinn und Umsatz: Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefrot

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.