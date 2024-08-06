Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications legt am Nachmittag zu
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagnachmittag zu den Performance-Besten des Tages. Zuletzt wies die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der NASDAQ-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 1,3 Prozent auf 56,05 USD nach oben.
Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte um 15:52 Uhr zu und stieg im NASDAQ-Handel um 1,3 Prozent auf 56,05 USD. Bei 56,08 USD erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie den bisherigen Tageshöchststand. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 55,49 USD. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 74.465 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.
Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 06.09.2023 bei 75,91 USD. 35,42 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Bei 55,07 USD fiel das Papier am 12.08.2024 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 1,75 Prozent wieder erreichen.
Die Dividendenprognose für das laufende Jahr liegt bei 0,000 USD. Im Vorjahr erhielten Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre 0,000 USD je Wertpapier.
Am 20.05.2024 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 30.04.2024 – vorgestellt. Das EPS wurde auf 0,70 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 0,05 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,25 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1,14 Mrd. USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,11 Mrd. USD in den Büchern gestanden.
Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q2 2025 voraussichtlich am 21.08.2024 präsentieren. Experten erwarten die Q2 2026-Kennzahlen am 25.08.2025.
Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 5,05 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2025 stehen haben dürfte.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
