DAX17.806 +0,5%ESt504.694 +0,5%MSCIW3.488 +1,2%Dow39.607 +0,6%Nas17.079 +1,8%Bitcoin54.301 +0,1%Euro1,0954 +0,2%Öl80,94 -1,3%Gold2.470 -0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Varta A0TGJ5 Rheinmetall 703000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Intel 855681 Amazon 906866 Tesla A1CX3T Apple 865985 EVOTEC 566480 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Microsoft 870747 Palantir A2QA4J Deutsche Telekom 555750 RENK RENK73
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
US-Konjunktur im Fokus: DAX schließt im Plus -- Brenntag senkt Prognose -- Bilfinger-Quartalsergebnis über dem Konsens -- Goldpreis, Henkel, RENK, TAG, BVB im Fokus
Top News
Porsche-Aktie etwas höher: Ausblick nach erstem Halbjahr bekräftigt
Handel in New York: Anleger lassen S&P 500 steigen
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Wer­bung
Marketing-Anzeige: Mit Solidvest investieren und 500€ Neukundenbonus sichern +++ die Online-Vermögensverwaltung mit Aktien und Anleihen von DJE.
Notierung im Blick

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications legt am Nachmittag zu

13.08.24 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications legt am Nachmittag zu

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagnachmittag zu den Performance-Besten des Tages. Zuletzt wies die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der NASDAQ-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 1,3 Prozent auf 56,05 USD nach oben.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
51,03 EUR -0,96 EUR -1,85%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte um 15:52 Uhr zu und stieg im NASDAQ-Handel um 1,3 Prozent auf 56,05 USD. Bei 56,08 USD erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie den bisherigen Tageshöchststand. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 55,49 USD. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 74.465 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 06.09.2023 bei 75,91 USD. 35,42 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Bei 55,07 USD fiel das Papier am 12.08.2024 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 1,75 Prozent wieder erreichen.

Die Dividendenprognose für das laufende Jahr liegt bei 0,000 USD. Im Vorjahr erhielten Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre 0,000 USD je Wertpapier.

Am 20.05.2024 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 30.04.2024 – vorgestellt. Das EPS wurde auf 0,70 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 0,05 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,25 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1,14 Mrd. USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,11 Mrd. USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q2 2025 voraussichtlich am 21.08.2024 präsentieren. Experten erwarten die Q2 2026-Kennzahlen am 25.08.2025.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 5,05 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2025 stehen haben dürfte.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Montagshandels in der Verlustzone

Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 sackt ab

Pluszeichen in New York: Letztendlich Gewinne im NASDAQ 100

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Wer­bung

Bildquellen: PopTika / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"