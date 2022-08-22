  • Suche
13.09.2022 08:24

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagmittag gesucht

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagmittag gesucht
Blick auf Zoom Video Communications-Kurs
Zu den Performance-Besten des Tages zählt am Dienstagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im Frankfurt-Handel an und legte um 0,4 Prozent auf 83,18 EUR zu.
Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte um 12:22 Uhr zu und stieg im Frankfurt-Handel um 0,4 Prozent auf 83,18 EUR. Das bisherige Tageshoch markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 83,18 EUR. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 82,96 EUR. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im Frankfurt-Handel 20 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Bei einem Wert von 257,15 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (14.09.2021). Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 67,65 Prozent wieder erreichen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 01.09.2022 (78,31 EUR). Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 6,22 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Beim Kursziel liegen die Analysten-Schätzungen bei durchschnittlich 171,00 USD.

Die Zahlen des am 31.07.2022 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 22.08.2022. Das EPS belief sich auf 1,05 USD gegenüber 1,36 USD je Aktie im Vorjahresquartal. Umsatzseitig wurden 1.099,46 USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.021,50 USD umgesetzt.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q3 2023 voraussichtlich am 07.12.2022 vorlegen.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2023 auf 3,71 USD je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: Tischenko Irina / Shutterstock.com

10 Marktregeln
Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch
1998 verfasste Merrill Lynch-Chefanalyst Bob Farrell zehn Regeln für Investoren. Diese lassen sich auch auf das derzeitige Marktumfeld anwenden - und sind damit noch lange nicht in die Jahre gekommen.
12.09.22
mehr Analysen

