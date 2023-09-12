Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochmittag mit Kursabschlägen
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich zuletzt im Sinkflug und gab im Tradegate-Handel 0,7 Prozent auf 65,26 EUR ab.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der Tradegate-Sitzung um 11:32 Uhr 0,7 Prozent im Minus bei 65,26 EUR. Das bisherige Tagestief markierte Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 65,11 EUR. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 65,11 EUR. Bisher wurden heute 331 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.
Am 11.11.2022 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 86,30 EUR und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 32,24 Prozent wieder erreichen. Bei 54,57 EUR fiel das Papier am 04.05.2023 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 16,38 Prozent wieder erreichen.
Am 21.08.2023 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 31.07.2023 endete. Im abgelaufenen Quartal wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie von 1,34 USD eingefahren. Im Vorjahresviertels waren 1,05 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent auf 1.138,68 USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 1.099,46 USD in den Büchern gestanden.
Mit der Q3 2024-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 22.11.2023 gerechnet.
Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,68 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
