Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit Einbußen
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Mittwochnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung um 1,3 Prozent auf 69,38 USD ab.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung um 16:08 Uhr 1,3 Prozent im Minus bei 69,38 USD. Das bisherige Tagestief markierte Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 69,29 USD. Bei 70,02 USD startete der Titel in den NASDAQ Bsc-Handelstag. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 373.255 Stück.
Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 12.11.2022 auf bis zu 89,67 USD und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 29,24 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 29.04.2023 Kursverluste bis auf 60,45 USD und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 12,87 Prozent Luft nach unten.
Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 21.08.2023 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,34 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,05 USD erwirtschaftet worden. Im abgelaufenen Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications 1.138,68 USD umgesetzt. Das entspricht einer Steigerung um 3,57 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreswert. Damals waren 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q3 2024 wird am 22.11.2023 erwartet.
Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 4,68 USD im Jahr 2024 aus.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie
NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Zoom Video Communications mit klarem Plus beim Gewinn
NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie: Zoom rudert nach Empörung rund um Datennutzung für KI-Training zurück
Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefer: Zoom will Datennutzung zum KI-Training nur mit Zustimmung der Nutzer
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Bildquellen: Tischenko Irina / Shutterstock.com
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.