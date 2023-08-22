DAX15.666 -0,3%ESt504.226 -0,4%MSCIW2.956 -0,5%Dow34.713 +0,2%Nas13.835 +0,5%Bitcoin24.473 +1,8%Euro1,0733 -0,3%Öl92,16 +0,2%Gold1.910 -0,2%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit Einbußen

13.09.23 16:08 Uhr
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Mittwochnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung um 1,3 Prozent auf 69,38 USD ab.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
65,17 EUR -1,75 EUR -2,62%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung um 16:08 Uhr 1,3 Prozent im Minus bei 69,38 USD. Das bisherige Tagestief markierte Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 69,29 USD. Bei 70,02 USD startete der Titel in den NASDAQ Bsc-Handelstag. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 373.255 Stück.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 12.11.2022 auf bis zu 89,67 USD und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 29,24 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 29.04.2023 Kursverluste bis auf 60,45 USD und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 12,87 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 21.08.2023 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,34 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,05 USD erwirtschaftet worden. Im abgelaufenen Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications 1.138,68 USD umgesetzt. Das entspricht einer Steigerung um 3,57 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreswert. Damals waren 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q3 2024 wird am 22.11.2023 erwartet.

Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 4,68 USD im Jahr 2024 aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: Tischenko Irina / Shutterstock.com

