Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochvormittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochvormittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies zuletzt Verluste aus. Im Tradegate-Handel ging es für das Papier um 1,0 Prozent auf 65,11 EUR abwärts.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 09:04 Uhr Verluste hinnehmen. Im Tradegate-Handel ging es um 1,0 Prozent auf 65,11 EUR abwärts. Das bisherige Tagestief markierte Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 65,11 EUR. Bei 65,11 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Tradegate-Handel. Über Tradegate wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 10 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.
Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 11.11.2022 bei 86,30 EUR. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 24,55 Prozent niedriger. Bei einem Wert von 54,57 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (04.05.2023). Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 16,19 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
Am 21.08.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 31.07.2023 – vorgestellt. Das EPS belief sich auf 1,34 USD gegenüber 1,05 USD je Aktie im Vorjahresquartal. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 3,57 Prozent auf 1.138,68 USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden.
Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q3 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.11.2023 vorlegen.
Analysten erwarten für 2024 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,68 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
