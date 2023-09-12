DAX15.635 -0,5%ESt504.214 -0,7%MSCIW2.956 -0,5%Dow34.646 -0,1%Nas13.774 -1,0%Bitcoin24.168 +0,5%Euro1,0737 -0,2%Öl92,64 +0,7%Gold1.912 -0,1%
Inditex-Aktie verliert dennoch: Inditex kann Gewinn und Umsatz im 1. Halbjahr deutlich steigern
MorphoSys-Aktie im Aufschwung: Tulmimetostat in USA in Schnellprüfung
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochvormittag mit negativen Vorzeichen

13.09.23 09:23 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochvormittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies zuletzt Verluste aus. Im Tradegate-Handel ging es für das Papier um 1,0 Prozent auf 65,11 EUR abwärts.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
65,03 EUR -1,89 EUR -2,82%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 09:04 Uhr Verluste hinnehmen. Im Tradegate-Handel ging es um 1,0 Prozent auf 65,11 EUR abwärts. Das bisherige Tagestief markierte Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 65,11 EUR. Bei 65,11 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Tradegate-Handel. Über Tradegate wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 10 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 11.11.2022 bei 86,30 EUR. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 24,55 Prozent niedriger. Bei einem Wert von 54,57 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (04.05.2023). Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 16,19 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Am 21.08.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 31.07.2023 – vorgestellt. Das EPS belief sich auf 1,34 USD gegenüber 1,05 USD je Aktie im Vorjahresquartal. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 3,57 Prozent auf 1.138,68 USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q3 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.11.2023 vorlegen.

Analysten erwarten für 2024 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,68 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Zoom Video Communications mit klarem Plus beim Gewinn

NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie: Zoom rudert nach Empörung rund um Datennutzung für KI-Training zurück

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefer: Zoom will Datennutzung zum KI-Training nur mit Zustimmung der Nutzer

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

