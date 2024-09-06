DAX18.690 +0,9%ESt504.842 +0,6%MSCIW3.634 +0,6%Dow41.456 +0,9%Nas17.665 +0,5%Bitcoin53.123 +1,3%Euro1,1083 +0,1%Öl72,60 +0,5%Gold2.579 +0,8%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications macht am Nachmittag Boden gut

13.09.24 16:09 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications macht am Nachmittag Boden gut

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Freitagnachmittag zu den bestplatzierten des Tages. Zuletzt konnte die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zulegen und verteuerte sich in der NASDAQ-Sitzung um 0,6 Prozent auf 66,97 USD.

Um 15:52 Uhr stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der NASDAQ-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 0,6 Prozent auf 66,97 USD. In der Spitze gewann die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 67,04 USD. Bei 66,51 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den NASDAQ-Handel. Bisher wurden via NASDAQ 43.011 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 28.12.2023 bei 74,75 USD. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 11,62 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 13.08.2024 (55,07 USD). Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 17,77 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

In diesem Jahr prognostizieren Analysten eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im Vorjahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 0,000 USD je Aktie an seine Anleger ausbezahlt.

Am 21.08.2024 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 31.07.2024 endete, vor. Für das jüngste Quartal wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 0,71 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte das Unternehmen ein EPS von 0,61 USD je Aktie generiert. Der Umsatz lag bei 1,16 Mrd. USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 2,09 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1,14 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die Vorlage der Q3 2025-Finanzergebnisse wird am 18.11.2024 erwartet.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2025 auf 5,33 USD je Aktie.

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
