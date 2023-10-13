DAX15.269 -1,0%ESt504.154 -1,1%MSCIW2.884 -0,5%Dow33.631 -0,5%Nas13.574 -0,6%Bitcoin25.452 +0,3%Euro1,0519 -0,1%Öl89,19 +3,4%Gold1.888 +1,0%
DAX in Rot -- EHang erhält Flugtaxi-Genehmigung -- Sartorius stuft Prognose für 2023 herunter -- Britische Wettbewerbshüter geben Microsoft Activision-Kauf frei -- Allianz, Porsche im Fokus
Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum & Co. am Freitagmittag
NASDAQ-Titel Microsoft-Aktie vorbörslich dennoch schwächer: Britische Wettbewerbshüter geben Activision-Kauf frei
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Investoren trennen sich am Mittag vermehrt von Zoom Video Communications

13.10.23 12:04 Uhr
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Freitagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications gab in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung ab. Zuletzt ging es um 0,7 Prozent auf 63,00 USD abwärts.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
59,89 EUR -0,11 EUR -0,18%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies um 11:54 Uhr Verluste aus. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel ging es für das Papier um 0,7 Prozent auf 63,00 USD abwärts. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ Bsc-Volumen auf 1.045 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 89,67 USD. Dieser Kurs wurde am 12.11.2022 erreicht. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 29,74 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der Kurs des Titels nahm in den vergangenen 52 Wochen bis auf ein Tief bei 60,45 USD ab. Abschläge von 4,05 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.

Am 21.08.2023 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 31.07.2023 endete, vor. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,34 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,05 USD erwirtschaftet worden. Den Umsatz betreffend wurde ein Zuwachs von 3,57 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresquartal erwirtschaftet. Zuletzt wurden 1.138,68 USD umgesetzt, gegenüber 1.099,46 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q3 2024 wird am 22.11.2023 erwartet.

Der Gewinn 2024 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 4,68 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Bildquellen: PopTika / Shutterstock.com

DatumRatingAnalyst
