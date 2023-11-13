DAX15.264 +0,2%ESt504.216 +0,5%MSCIW2.901 +0,8%Dow34.283 +1,2%Nas13.798 +2,1%Bitcoin34.475 -0,5%Euro1,0690 +0,1%Öl81,72 ±0,0%Gold1.938 +0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Plug Power A1JA81 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Bayer BAY001 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 NVIDIA 918422 Commerzbank CBK100 BASF BASF11 NEL ASA A0B733 Amazon 906866 Tesla A1CX3T Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Allianz 840400 Rheinmetall 703000 Apple 865985
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX fester -- Siemens Energy einigt sich wohl mit Bund auf Milliardenhilfe -- Porsche SE meldet Gewinnrückgang -- Bilfinger mit höherem Quartalsgewinn -- VW, HHLA, Airbus, Conti im Fokus
Top News
Siemens Energy-Aktie zündet den Turbo: Siemens Energy und Bund haben sich offenbar auf Milliardenunterstützung geeinigt
Bitcoinkurs & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Montagmittag um die Kurse der Digitalwährungen
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Zehn europäische boerse.de-Champions in einem Open End Index-Zertifikat von UBS! Jetzt hier mehr erfahren. -w-
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verliert am Mittag

13.11.23 12:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verliert am Mittag

Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Montagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies zuletzt Verluste aus. Im Tradegate-Handel ging es für das Papier um 1,0 Prozent auf 57,54 EUR abwärts.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
57,53 EUR 0,91 EUR 1,61%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Aktie verlor um 09:45 Uhr in der Tradegate-Sitzung 1,0 Prozent auf 57,54 EUR. Bei 57,53 EUR markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tagestief. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 57,53 EUR. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 72 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 11.11.2022 auf bis zu 86,30 EUR und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Gewinne von 49,98 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 04.05.2023 bei 54,57 EUR. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 5,16 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 21.08.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,34 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,05 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. In Sachen Umsatz standen im vergangenen Quartal 1.138,68 USD in den Büchern. Dies kommt einer Steigerung um 3,57 Prozent gegenüber dem Umsatz im Vorjahresviertel gleich. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Umsatz von 1.099,46 USD eingefahren.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q3 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023 vorlegen. Einen Blick in die Q3 2025-Bilanz können Zoom Video Communications-Anleger Experten zufolge am 18.11.2024 werfen.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2024 auf 4,68 USD je Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Meta-Aktie an der NASDAQ dennoch fester: Meta und X müssen Nutzer einbüßen

KI nicht nur als Schlagwort nutzen: Auf diese drei KI-Aktien abseits von NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA-Aktie setzt Cathie Wood

NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA bleibt offen für Homeoffice-Arbeit - und ignoriert damit einen Trend

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.