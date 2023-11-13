Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verliert am Mittag

Zoom Video Communications im Fokus

Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Montagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies zuletzt Verluste aus. Im Tradegate-Handel ging es für das Papier um 1,0 Prozent auf 57,54 EUR abwärts.

Die Aktie verlor um 09:45 Uhr in der Tradegate-Sitzung 1,0 Prozent auf 57,54 EUR. Bei 57,53 EUR markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tagestief. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 57,53 EUR. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 72 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 11.11.2022 auf bis zu 86,30 EUR und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Gewinne von 49,98 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 04.05.2023 bei 54,57 EUR. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 5,16 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 21.08.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,34 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,05 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. In Sachen Umsatz standen im vergangenen Quartal 1.138,68 USD in den Büchern. Dies kommt einer Steigerung um 3,57 Prozent gegenüber dem Umsatz im Vorjahresviertel gleich. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Umsatz von 1.099,46 USD eingefahren.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q3 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023 vorlegen. Einen Blick in die Q3 2025-Bilanz können Zoom Video Communications-Anleger Experten zufolge am 18.11.2024 werfen.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2024 auf 4,68 USD je Aktie belaufen.

