DAX15.336 +0,7%ESt504.231 +0,8%MSCIW2.901 +0,8%Dow34.375 +0,3%Nas13.795 ±-0,0%Bitcoin34.482 -0,5%Euro1,0701 +0,2%Öl82,42 +0,9%Gold1.945 +0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Siemens Energy ENER6Y Plug Power A1JA81 Bayer BAY001 NVIDIA 918422 Commerzbank CBK100 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 BASF BASF11 Rheinmetall 703000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Apple 865985 Allianz 840400 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX schließt fester -- Siemens Energy einigt sich wohl mit Bund auf Milliardenhilfe -- Porsche SE meldet Gewinnrückgang -- Novo Nordisk mit Details zu Wegovy -- Bilfinger, CureVac, VW, Conti im Fokus
Top News
Börse Frankfurt legt einen freundlichen Wochenstart hin: DAX schließt vor US-Inflationsdaten höher
Kryptowährungen: Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co.
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Zehn europäische boerse.de-Champions in einem Open End Index-Zertifikat von UBS! Jetzt hier mehr erfahren. -w-
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagnachmittag im Minus

13.11.23 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagnachmittag im Minus

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach unten. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung verlor die Aktie zuletzt 1,0 Prozent auf 61,44 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
57,99 EUR 1,37 EUR 2,42%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte um 16:08 Uhr im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel in Rot und verlor 1,0 Prozent auf 61,44 USD. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sank bis auf 61,41 USD. Bei 61,96 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den NASDAQ Bsc-Handel. Zuletzt wechselten via NASDAQ Bsc 176.981 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Bei 89,67 USD erreichte der Titel am 12.11.2022 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 31,48 Prozent niedriger. In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Tiefstkurs des Papiers bei 58,88 USD. Dieser Wert wurde am 27.10.2023 erreicht. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 4,17 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Am 21.08.2023 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.07.2023 ausgelaufenen Quartals. In Sachen EPS wurden 1,34 USD je Aktie ausgewiesen. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,05 USD je Aktie eingenommen. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.138,68 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q3 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023 vorlegen. Einen Blick in die Q3 2025-Bilanz können Zoom Video Communications-Anleger Experten zufolge am 18.11.2024 werfen.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 4,68 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2024 stehen haben dürfte.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Meta-Aktie an der NASDAQ dennoch fester: Meta und X müssen Nutzer einbüßen

KI nicht nur als Schlagwort nutzen: Auf diese drei KI-Aktien abseits von NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA-Aktie setzt Cathie Wood

NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA bleibt offen für Homeoffice-Arbeit - und ignoriert damit einen Trend

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.