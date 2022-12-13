Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications steigt am Dienstagvormittag

GO

Werbung

Werbung

Werbung

Werbung

Heute im Fokus

Inflationsdaten im Blick: DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich freundlich -- Lufthansa stockt Prognose für 2022 auf -- Oracle mit Umsatzsprung -- Deutsche Bank, Allianz, FTX im Fokus

Nach US-Embargo: China will wohl heimische Chip-Fertigung ausbauen. Generali rechnet nicht mit großen Auswirkungen von neuen Bilanzierungsregeln. Passagierverkehr am Frankfurter Flughafen mit Erholungstendenzen. Evonik-Chef rechnet mit weiter steigenden Kosten. Uniper soll Geschäft in den Niederlanden abgeben. Zürcher Flughafen freut sich über weiterhin steigendes Passagieraufkommen.