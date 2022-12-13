  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
13.12.2022 09:04

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications steigt am Dienstagvormittag

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications steigt am Dienstagvormittag
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Zu den Performance-Besten des Tages zählt am Dienstagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt wies die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der XETRA-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 0,7 Prozent auf 69,60 EUR nach oben.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte um 09:22 Uhr zu und stieg im XETRA-Handel um 0,7 Prozent auf 69,60 EUR. Den höchsten Wert des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 69,60 EUR. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 69,60 EUR. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 45 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (185,44 EUR) erklomm das Papier am 20.12.2021. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 62,47 Prozent wieder erreichen. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 08.12.2022 auf bis zu 65,64 EUR und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 6,03 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Im Durchschnitt errechneten Experten ein Kursziel von 171,00 USD für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2022 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 21.11.2022. Das Ergebnis je Aktie lag bei 1,07 USD, nach 1,11 USD im Vorjahresvergleich. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 4,87 Prozent auf 1.101,90 USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1.050,76 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Am 27.02.2023 dürfte die Q4 2023-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden.

Für das Jahr 2023 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 3,95 USD je Aktie aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zoom-Aktie im Sinkflug: Zoom mit bislang schwächstem Wachstum - UBS senkt Ziel

Bald kommt die Zoom-Integration für alle neuen Tesla-Modelle

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: Lotus_studio / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
12.12.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications fällt am Nachmittag (finanzen.net)
12.12.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittag Verlust reich (finanzen.net)
12.12.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit Einbußen (finanzen.net)
Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
22.11.22
Zoom-Aktie im Sinkflug: Zoom mit bislang schwächstem Wachstum - UBS senkt Ziel (finanzen.net)
22.11.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Ziel für Zoom auf 83 Dollar - 'Neutral' (dpa-afx)
22.11.22
Zoom Video Communications stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
21.11.22
Wachstum von Videodienst Zoom flaut weiter ab (dpa-afx)
21.11.22
Bald kommt die Zoom-Integration für alle neuen Tesla-Modelle (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Zoom Video Communications News
RSS Feed
Zoom Video Communications zu myNews hinzufügen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Zoom Video Communications News

16.11.22So ist Cathie Woods ARK Innovation ETF vom Krypto-Crash betroffen
22.11.22Zoom-Aktie im Sinkflug: Zoom mit bislang schwächstem Wachstum - UBS senkt Ziel
21.11.22Bald kommt die Zoom-Integration für alle neuen Tesla-Modelle
12.12.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications fällt am Nachmittag
12.12.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittag Verlust reich
12.12.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit Einbußen
21.11.22Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
21.11.22Wachstum von Videodienst Zoom flaut weiter ab
22.11.22Zoom Video Communications stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
22.11.22ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Ziel für Zoom auf 83 Dollar - 'Neutral'
mehr
Werbung

Trading-News

Marktüberblick: Zalando gesucht
Inside Day zwischen Bollinger Band und GD 20
Tesla vor Drosselung der Produktion
Trust Wallet Token Kurs Prognose: TWT crasht nach Gewinnmitnahmen - Trading-Chance des Jahres?
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Aktienanleihen auf Henkel, RWE, Deutsche Börse
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Achterbahnfahrt der Krypto-Branche - wann kommt die Trendwende?
Rezession und Aktienmarkt: Was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen
Geld kostet wieder
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Die Schizophrenie der Börse
Zwei neue Krypto-Assets: BSDEX startet Handel mit Cardano und Polkadot
Nachhaltige Geldanlage - Ökologisch, sozial und ethisch - was ist zu beachten?
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Zoom Video Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Der Rivian-Rückzieher und die 17 Alleskönner-Aktien
Das überraschende Comeback des Euro
Der Irrglaube von der Nur-Wärmepumpen-Republik
Teslas 1020-PS-Effekt und die beste Anlageklasse des Jahres
Teil 2: Lensa, ChatGPT – Lässt sich mit dem KI-Hype Geld verdienen?

Heute im Fokus

Inflationsdaten im Blick: DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich freundlich -- Lufthansa stockt Prognose für 2022 auf -- Oracle mit Umsatzsprung -- Deutsche Bank, Allianz, FTX im Fokus

Nach US-Embargo: China will wohl heimische Chip-Fertigung ausbauen. Generali rechnet nicht mit großen Auswirkungen von neuen Bilanzierungsregeln. Passagierverkehr am Frankfurter Flughafen mit Erholungstendenzen. Evonik-Chef rechnet mit weiter steigenden Kosten. Uniper soll Geschäft in den Niederlanden abgeben. Zürcher Flughafen freut sich über weiterhin steigendes Passagieraufkommen.

Nachrichten

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Weihnachtsgeld 2022: Die Top 10-Branchen
In diesen Branchen wird am meisten Weihnachtsgeld gezahlt
3. Quartal 2022: Diese US-Aktien hat die UBS im Portfolio
US-Aktien im Depot
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2022
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Das sind die reichsten Länder der Welt 2022
Deutschland gerade noch in den Top 20
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wird der DAX eine Jahresendrally starten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen