Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gibt am Mittwochmittag nach
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Mittwochmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich zuletzt im Sinkflug und gab im Tradegate-Handel 0,5 Prozent auf 65,92 EUR ab.
Um 11:25 Uhr fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Im Tradegate-Handel rutschte das Papier um 0,5 Prozent auf 65,92 EUR ab. Die Abwärtsbewegung der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging bis auf 65,70 EUR. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 65,88 EUR. Bisher wurden via Tradegate 138 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.
In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 79,16 EUR. Dieser Kurs wurde am 08.02.2023 erreicht. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 16,73 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 54,57 EUR am 04.05.2023. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 17,22 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
Die Zahlen des am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023. Das EPS lag bei 1,29 USD. Im letzten Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 1,07 USD je Aktie eingefahren. Beim Umsatz wurden 1.136,73 USD gegenüber 1.101,90 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.
Die Vorlage der Q4 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird am 26.02.2024 erwartet.
Analysten erwarten für 2024 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,95 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
