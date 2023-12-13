DAX16.803 +0,1%ESt504.545 +0,2%MSCIW3.067 +0,4%Dow36.578 +0,5%Nas14.533 +0,7%Bitcoin38.151 -0,7%Euro1,0783 -0,1%Öl73,14 -0,3%Gold1.983 +0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BASF BASF11 Bayer BAY001 TUI TUAG50 MorphoSys 663200 NEL ASA A0B733 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Tesla A1CX3T Deutsche Bank 514000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 NVIDIA 918422 Amazon 906866 Allianz 840400 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Commerzbank CBK100
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Vor US-Zinsentscheid: DAX stabil -- RWE zieht Offshore-Windprojekt an Land -- UBS empfiehlt BASF-Aktie -- VW, CANCOM, DWS im Fokus
Top News
Gewinne in Frankfurt: TecDAX notiert mittags im Plus
Mittwochshandel in Frankfurt: DAX verbucht am Mittwochmittag Gewinne
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Wie KI die Finanzbranche revolutioniert: Trends, Herausforderungen & Chancen! Mehr erfahren. Ihr Kapital ist Risiken ausgesetzt. -w-
Zoom Video Communications im Blick

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gibt am Mittwochmittag nach

13.12.23 12:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gibt am Mittwochmittag nach

Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Mittwochmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich zuletzt im Sinkflug und gab im Tradegate-Handel 0,5 Prozent auf 65,92 EUR ab.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
65,87 EUR -0,63 EUR -0,95%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 11:25 Uhr fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Im Tradegate-Handel rutschte das Papier um 0,5 Prozent auf 65,92 EUR ab. Die Abwärtsbewegung der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging bis auf 65,70 EUR. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 65,88 EUR. Bisher wurden via Tradegate 138 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 79,16 EUR. Dieser Kurs wurde am 08.02.2023 erreicht. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 16,73 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 54,57 EUR am 04.05.2023. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 17,22 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Die Zahlen des am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023. Das EPS lag bei 1,29 USD. Im letzten Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 1,07 USD je Aktie eingefahren. Beim Umsatz wurden 1.136,73 USD gegenüber 1.101,90 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.

Die Vorlage der Q4 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird am 26.02.2024 erwartet.

Analysten erwarten für 2024 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,95 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich auf grünem Terrain

Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start mit grünem Vorzeichen

Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: PopTika / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"