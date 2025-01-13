Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Dienstagnachmittag an Fahrt
Zu den Gewinnern des Tages zählt am Dienstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im NASDAQ-Handel verteuerte es sich um 1,1 Prozent auf 79,67 USD.
Um 15:52 Uhr sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im NASDAQ-Handel an und legte um 1,1 Prozent auf 79,67 USD zu. Im Tageshoch stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 80,24 USD. Bei 79,68 USD eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 86.232 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.
Am 26.11.2024 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 92,78 USD. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 16,46 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 13.08.2024 bei 55,07 USD. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 30,88 Prozent Luft nach unten.
Experten rechnen in diesem Jahr mit einer Dividendenausschüttung in Höhe von 0,000 USD, nach 0,000 USD im Jahr 2024.
Die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2024 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 25.11.2024. In Sachen EPS wurden 0,67 USD je Aktie ausgewiesen. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 0,47 USD je Aktie eingenommen. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1,18 Mrd. USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 1,14 Mrd. USD umgesetzt.
Mit der Q4 2025-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 03.03.2025 gerechnet.
Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2028 5,57 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
