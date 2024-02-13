DAX16.950 +0,4%ESt504.711 +0,5%MSCIW3.240 -1,2%Dow38.265 ±-0,0%Nas15.712 +0,4%Bitcoin48.182 +3,7%Euro1,0721 +0,1%Öl82,68 ±0,0%Gold1.989 -0,2%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Mittwochnachmittag an Fahrt

14.02.24 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Mittwochnachmittag an Fahrt

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Mittwochnachmittag zu den Gewinnern des Tages. Die Aktie notierte zuletzt mit Gewinnen. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel legte sie um 0,7 Prozent auf 64,12 USD zu.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
60,20 EUR 1,28 EUR 2,17%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 16:08 Uhr in Grün und gewann 0,7 Prozent auf 64,12 USD. In der Spitze gewann die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 64,38 USD. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 64,34 USD. Bisher wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 200.733 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 16.02.2023 bei 80,80 USD. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 26,02 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 27.10.2023 Kursverluste bis auf 58,88 USD und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 8,89 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Nachdem im Jahr 2023 0,000 USD an Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre ausgeschüttet wurden, gehen Analysten in diesem Jahr von 0,000 USD aus.

Am 20.11.2023 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 31.10.2023 endete, vor. Es stand ein EPS von 1,29 USD je Aktie in den Büchern. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Zoom Video Communications noch ein Gewinn pro Aktie von 1,07 USD in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz wurde gegenüber dem Vorjahr um 3,16 Prozent gesteigert. Der Umsatz lag zuletzt bei 1.136,73 USD, während im Vorjahreszeitraum 1.101,90 USD ausgewiesen worden waren.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 26.02.2024 erfolgen. Mit den Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen zum Q4 2025 rechnen Experten am 03.03.2025.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2024 auf 4,94 USD je Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Bildquellen: g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
