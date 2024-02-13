Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Mittwochvormittag
Zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages zählt am Mittwochvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt konnte die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zulegen und verteuerte sich in der Tradegate-Sitzung um 1,1 Prozent auf 59,87 EUR.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Um 09:05 Uhr wies die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der Tradegate-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 1,1 Prozent auf 59,87 EUR nach oben. Im Tageshoch stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 59,87 EUR. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 59,20 EUR. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 477 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.
Am 16.02.2023 markierte das Papier bei 75,59 EUR den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 26,26 Prozent Luft nach oben. Am 05.05.2023 verringerte sich der Aktienkurs auf bis zu 54,57 EUR und markierte damit das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 8,85 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.
Für Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre gab es im Jahr 2023 eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im kommenden Jahr dürften Schätzungen zufolge 0,000 USD ausgeschüttet werden.
Die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,29 USD. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte das Unternehmen einen Gewinn von 1,07 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Im abgelaufenen Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications 1.136,73 USD umgesetzt. Das entspricht einer Steigerung um 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreswert. Damals waren 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden.
Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q4 2024 voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 vorlegen. Mit der Vorlage der Q4 2025-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications rechnen Experten am 03.03.2025.
Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,94 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie
Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich zum Ende des Mittwochshandels schwächer
Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich zum Start des Freitagshandels schwächer
Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start auf grünem Terrain
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Bildquellen: ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen