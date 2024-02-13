DAX16.892 +0,1%ESt504.698 +0,2%MSCIW3.240 -1,2%Dow38.273 -1,4%Nas15.656 -1,8%Bitcoin48.055 +3,5%Euro1,0700 -0,1%Öl82,76 +0,1%Gold1.991 -0,1%
Kursentwicklung im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Mittwochvormittag

14.02.24 09:22 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Mittwochvormittag

Zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages zählt am Mittwochvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt konnte die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zulegen und verteuerte sich in der Tradegate-Sitzung um 1,1 Prozent auf 59,87 EUR.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
59,12 EUR 0,20 EUR 0,34%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 09:05 Uhr wies die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der Tradegate-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 1,1 Prozent auf 59,87 EUR nach oben. Im Tageshoch stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 59,87 EUR. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 59,20 EUR. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 477 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 16.02.2023 markierte das Papier bei 75,59 EUR den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 26,26 Prozent Luft nach oben. Am 05.05.2023 verringerte sich der Aktienkurs auf bis zu 54,57 EUR und markierte damit das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 8,85 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Für Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre gab es im Jahr 2023 eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im kommenden Jahr dürften Schätzungen zufolge 0,000 USD ausgeschüttet werden.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,29 USD. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte das Unternehmen einen Gewinn von 1,07 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Im abgelaufenen Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications 1.136,73 USD umgesetzt. Das entspricht einer Steigerung um 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreswert. Damals waren 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q4 2024 voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 vorlegen. Mit der Vorlage der Q4 2025-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications rechnen Experten am 03.03.2025.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,94 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Bildquellen: ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
