US-Börsen geben nach -- DAX wieder unter 18.000-Punkte-Marke -- BMW enttäuscht bei Marge -- KKR-Angebot für ENCAVIS -- Rheinmetall-Gewinn steigt -- Fisker, RWE, NEL, MorphoSys im Fokus
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co.: Wie sich die Kryptokurse am Donnerstagnachmittag entwickeln
Aus diesen Gründen ziehen die Ölpreise an
Blick auf Zoom Video Communications-Kurs

14.03.24 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag billiger

Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel zuletzt mit Abschlägen von 0,9 Prozent bei 67,81 USD.

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich um 16:08 Uhr im Sinkflug und gab im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 0,9 Prozent auf 67,81 USD ab. Den tiefsten Stand des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bisher bei 67,66 USD. Mit einem Wert von 68,56 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 337.977 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 75,91 USD. Dieser Kurs wurde am 06.09.2023 erreicht. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 11,94 Prozent. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 27.10.2023 (58,88 USD). Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 13,17 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

2024 wurde eine Dividende von Höhe von 0,000 USD ausgeschüttet. Analysten prognostizieren für das laufende Jahr 0,000 USD.

Am 26.02.2024 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 31.01.2024 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Zoom Video Communications hat im jüngsten Jahresviertel einen Gewinn von 1,42 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im Vorjahresviertel waren es 1,22 USD je Aktie gewesen. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1.146,46 USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1.117,80 USD umgesetzt worden waren.

Mit der Q1 2025-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 20.05.2024 gerechnet.

Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2025 4,95 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Video Communications-Büchern.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verliert zum Ende des Montagshandels

NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 gibt nach

NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 fällt am Montagmittag zurück

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
