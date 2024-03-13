Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Vormittag nordwärts

Notierung im Fokus

Zu den bestplatzierten Aktien des Tages zählt am Donnerstagvormittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel. Zuletzt verteuerte sich das Papier um 0,2 Prozent auf 68,61 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte um 09:11 Uhr zu und stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 0,2 Prozent auf 68,61 USD. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 82 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 06.09.2023 bei 75,91 USD. Gewinne von 10,63 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 27.10.2023 auf bis zu 58,88 USD und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 16,53 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

In diesem Jahr prognostizieren Analysten eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im Vorjahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 0,000 USD je Aktie an seine Anleger ausbezahlt.

Am 26.02.2024 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 31.01.2024 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie wurde auf 1,42 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal waren 1,22 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.146,46 USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 2,56 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1.117,80 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die Kennzahlen für Q1 2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 20.05.2024 präsentieren.

Beim Gewinn 2025 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 4,95 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verliert zum Ende des Montagshandels

NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 gibt nach

NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 fällt am Montagmittag zurück