14.04.2023 12:04

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag mit KursVerlusten

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag mit KursVerlusten
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Freitagmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Zuletzt fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel rutschte das Papier um 0,1 Prozent auf 70,08 USD ab.
Die Aktie notierte um 12:03 Uhr mit Verlusten. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 0,1 Prozent auf 70,08 USD. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ Bsc-Volumen auf 39 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 09.07.2022 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 124,05 USD an. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 43,51 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Bei 63,55 USD fiel das Papier am 28.12.2022 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 10,28 Prozent sinken.

Am 27.02.2023 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 31.01.2023 endete. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,22 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,29 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. In Sachen Umsatz standen im vergangenen Quartal 1.117,80 USD in den Büchern. Dies kommt einer Steigerung um 4,33 Prozent gegenüber dem Umsatz im Vorjahresviertel gleich. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Umsatz von 1.071,40 USD eingefahren.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q1 2024 wird am 07.06.2023 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,20 USD je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ gefragt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal

Bildquellen: PopTika / Shutterstock.com

13.04.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Donnerstagnachmittag (finanzen.net)
13.04.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittag mit grünen Vorzeichen (finanzen.net)
13.04.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag im Minusbereich (finanzen.net)
01.03.23
Zoom Video Communications stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ gefragt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
ROUNDUP 2: Regierungen in USA und Kanada verbieten Tiktok auf Diensthandys (dpa-afx)
28.02.23
MARKT USA/Anleger weiter zurückhaltend (Dow Jones)

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

