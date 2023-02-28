Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag mit KursVerlusten

Die Aktie notierte um 12:03 Uhr mit Verlusten. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 0,1 Prozent auf 70,08 USD. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ Bsc-Volumen auf 39 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 09.07.2022 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 124,05 USD an. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 43,51 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Bei 63,55 USD fiel das Papier am 28.12.2022 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 10,28 Prozent sinken.

Am 27.02.2023 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 31.01.2023 endete. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,22 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,29 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. In Sachen Umsatz standen im vergangenen Quartal 1.117,80 USD in den Büchern. Dies kommt einer Steigerung um 4,33 Prozent gegenüber dem Umsatz im Vorjahresviertel gleich. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Umsatz von 1.071,40 USD eingefahren.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q1 2024 wird am 07.06.2023 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,20 USD je Aktie.

