14.04.2023 16:08

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Freitagnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications gab in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung ab. Zuletzt ging es um 1,0 Prozent auf 69,50 USD abwärts.
Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel die Puste aus. Um 16:08 Uhr verlor das Papier 1,0 Prozent auf 69,50 USD. Den tiefsten Stand des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bisher bei 69,25 USD. Mit einem Wert von 69,57 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Über NASDAQ Bsc wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 297.691 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 09.07.2022 auf bis zu 124,05 USD und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Gewinne von 43,97 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 28.12.2022 auf bis zu 63,55 USD und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 9,36 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.01.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 27.02.2023. Der Gewinn je Aktie wurde auf 1,22 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal waren 1,29 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 4,33 Prozent auf 1.117,80 USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1.071,40 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q1 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 07.06.2023 präsentieren.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2024 auf 4,20 USD je Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ gefragt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal

13.04.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Donnerstagnachmittag (finanzen.net)
13.04.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittag mit grünen Vorzeichen (finanzen.net)
13.04.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag im Minusbereich (finanzen.net)
01.03.23
Zoom Video Communications stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ gefragt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
ROUNDUP 2: Regierungen in USA und Kanada verbieten Tiktok auf Diensthandys (dpa-afx)
28.02.23
MARKT USA/Anleger weiter zurückhaltend (Dow Jones)

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

