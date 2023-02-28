Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen

Neu auf finanzen.net?
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Citi profitiert von Zinswende. Wells Fargo steigert Gewinn. Stimmrechtsberater unterstützen Wiederwahl von Bayer-Aufsichtsratschef Winkeljohann. BlackRock erleidet Gewinnrückgang. UnitedHealth mit Umsatz- und Gewinnsprung. Russische Ölexporte laut IEA auf höchstem Stand seit drei Jahren. Deutsche Bundesregierung rechnet nicht mit BIP-Rückgang im ersten Quartal.
