14.04.2023 09:23

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag ohne große Veränderung

So entwickelt sich Zoom Video Communications
Mit nur geringen Kursbewegungen zeigt sich am Freitagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Ohne große Ausschläge präsentierte sich zuletzt die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Der Anteilsschein notierte via Tradegate bei 63,48 EUR.
Zum Vortag unverändert notierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie um 09:00 Uhr im Tradegate-Handel bei 63,48 EUR. Bei 63,48 EUR markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sank bis auf 62,90 EUR. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 62,90 EUR. Bisher wurden heute 137 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 09.07.2022 bei 121,72 EUR. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 47,85 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 27.12.2022 (59,72 EUR). Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 6,30 Prozent sinken.

Am 27.02.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 31.01.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,22 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 1,29 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Beim Umsatz wurden 1.117,80 USD gegenüber 1.071,40 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.

Die Kennzahlen für Q1 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 07.06.2023 präsentieren.

In der Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2024 4,20 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.

Redaktion finanzen.net

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

